Jason David Frank, Power Rangers actor, dead at 49





Jason David Frankthe actor best known for portraying the Green and White Rangers on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, is dead. He was 49 years old. Cast rep Justine Hunt confirmed the news in a statement to TVLine writing, Please respect the privacy of her family and friends during this horrific time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed. More from TVLine The cause of death has not been released, but reports say it was suicide. Power Rangers Walter E. Jones also commemorated his former co-star via instagram writing, I can’t believe it RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. Frank starred as Tommy Oliver in the show’s original run, which ran from August 28, 1993 to November 27, 1995. It aired for three seasons and amassed a total of 145 episodes. While his role as Green Ranger was originally only slated for 14 episodes, he was so popular with the show’s fans that the actor was brought back as the White Ranger and the team’s new leader. for the rest of the series. The series moved to Power Rangers Zeo, where Frank (who was an eighth-degree black belt in karate) continued his role for 50 episodes in 1996 as the Red Zeo Ranger. The following year, he reprized the role in Power Rangers Turbo before temporarily leaving the franchise. He finally returned in 2002 for a 10th anniversary episode of Power Rangers Wild Forceand eventually became the Black Dino Ranger for 38 episodes of Power Rangers Dino Thunder, with the video game that accompanies it. But his time with Rangers didn’t end there. He starred in the Season 2 finale of Power Rangers Super Megaforce in 2014, and made an appearance in 2017 Power Rangers film alongside fellow original Ranger Amy Jo Johnson. His last franchise appearance was in the 2018s Power Rangers Ninja Steelon the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the series. The story continues Frank’s other credits include guest spots on Sweet Valley High and Family mattersas well as voice work in the video game Punishment and the miniseries Transformers: Return of the Titans. Launch the gallery: TV stars we lost in 2022 The best of TVLine Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter Click here to read the full article.

