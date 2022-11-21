Fans shocked as Kangana Ranaut fangirls over Bollywood actress and says good things about her

Imagine waking up one fine day and realizing that the sun has risen in the west and not in the east. Or that your parents are proud of you and no longer throw disappointment at you like confetti. Or that your boss is really nice to you. How would that make you feel? Surprised? Curious? And as if something fishy was happening?

That’s exactly the feeling many fans got after noticing that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was praising someone in the Bollywood industry.

That Kangana Ranaut is bitter towards Bollywood and her association with the Nepo children is no secret. Nor does she ever mince words. That’s why when Kangana took to her Instagram to speak well of another actress, people were shocked.



Kangana Ranaut

In his recent Instagram Story, Kangana wrote: Only two Hindi movies have worked this year Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Drishyam 2…And both movies have superstar @tabutiful ji in central roles, killing in his 50s…saving singlehandedly the Hindi film industry.” She further wrote, “Her talent and consistency have never been in question, but to watch her at her best and rise to the peak of her stardom in her 50s is commendable…I think the women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work…Such an inspiration.”



reddit

Not only the fans choseon how Kangana praised Tabu, but also asked why the Manikarnica actress left behind The Kashmir Files Hit out of itanalysis.

Fans dropped comments like, Great. I think she’s probably the first in Bollywood to credit BB2 to Tabu. Another user wrote, Tabu deserves the credit, but anything from Kangana is debatable.



reddit

One user even digged Kangana Ranaut writing, She’ll even fangirl KJO if he gave her a bhaav at a public function like she did recently when Unchai premiered around some celebs.

Meanwhile, the latest version of Tabus Drishyam 2 had excellent reviews at the box office. The film also stars Ajay Devgn.