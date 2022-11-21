Entertainment
Fans shocked as Kangana Ranaut fangirls over Bollywood actress and says good things about her
Imagine waking up one fine day and realizing that the sun has risen in the west and not in the east. Or that your parents are proud of you and no longer throw disappointment at you like confetti. Or that your boss is really nice to you. How would that make you feel? Surprised? Curious? And as if something fishy was happening?
That’s exactly the feeling many fans got after noticing that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was praising someone in the Bollywood industry.
That Kangana Ranaut is bitter towards Bollywood and her association with the Nepo children is no secret. Nor does she ever mince words. That’s why when Kangana took to her Instagram to speak well of another actress, people were shocked.
In his recent Instagram Story, Kangana wrote: Only two Hindi movies have worked this year Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Drishyam 2…And both movies have superstar @tabutiful ji in central roles, killing in his 50s…saving singlehandedly the Hindi film industry.” She further wrote, “Her talent and consistency have never been in question, but to watch her at her best and rise to the peak of her stardom in her 50s is commendable…I think the women deserve much more credit for their unwavering dedication to their work…Such an inspiration.”
Not only the fans choseon how Kangana praised Tabu, but also asked why the Manikarnica actress left behind The Kashmir Files Hit out of itanalysis.
Fans dropped comments like, Great. I think she’s probably the first in Bollywood to credit BB2 to Tabu. Another user wrote, Tabu deserves the credit, but anything from Kangana is debatable.
One user even digged Kangana Ranaut writing, She’ll even fangirl KJO if he gave her a bhaav at a public function like she did recently when Unchai premiered around some celebs.
Meanwhile, the latest version of Tabus Drishyam 2 had excellent reviews at the box office. The film also stars Ajay Devgn.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mensxp.com/entertainment/celebrities/122569-kangana-ranaut-fangirling-over-which-bollywood-actress.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pet dog killed by P-22 puma in Hollywood Hills, confirms NPS
- UofL Hosts AOL Founders for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Day
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy in Gujarat
- Fake Facebook and Instagram accounts promoting US interests had ties to US military, Meta says
- Tencent: China resumes streaming of South Korean content after six-year suspension
- mickey kuhn: Actor Mickey Kuhn, of ‘Gone with the Wind’ fame, dies at 90, read here
- England v Australia: Cricket is in danger of losing its relevance due to the full schedule
- Artist’s Hand-Painted Dress Matching Her Work Goes Viral
- Why was Indonesia’s recent earthquake so deadly?
- Court appears skeptical of Trump’s claims in Mar-a-Lago case
- Suneil Shetty has THIS to say about his 30 years in Bollywood and his OTT debut
- Proven innovation for decontamination and security