Jason David Frank, original Power Rangers actor, dead at 49





Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images May the power protect him. Jason David Frank, who played the original Green Ranger and White Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, died at age 49. Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrific time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being, a representative said in a statement to Vulture confirming the news. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will be truly missed. No cause of death was provided, although TMZ has reported that he died by suicide. Power Rangersactor Walter E. Jones reacted to news of his former co-stars’ deaths on Instagram. I can’t believe it RIP Jason David Frank, hewrote. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. Frank was born in Covina, California in 1973. He joined the Power Rangers universe in 1993 as Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger who battled the Power Rangers with his Dragon Dagger and Sword of Darkness until he was finally freed from the Rita Repulsas spell. The character was so popular among 90s kids that he was later reborn as White Ranger, the leader of the superhero group. According to CBRFrank holds the record for most appearances in the Power Rangers TV franchise, with a total of 257 episodes across multiple shows. He also starred in several feature films, including 1995’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie and 1997 Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie. Her most recent role was in Legend of the White Dragona Power Rangersinspired movie that started as a fan project on Kickstarter and is slated for release in 2023. Outside of his acting career, Frank was an esteemed martial artist who started training when he was 4 years old. According to his instructor biography At Rising Sun Karate, his time filming shows and movies also helped him expand his fighting knowledge. He eventually became an eighth-degree black belt who developed his own martial arts style called Toso Kune Do (literally, Way of the Fighting Fist). In 2010, he made his professional MMA debut, competing under the nickname Fearless Frank. Fellow MMA fighter and actor Mike Bronzoulis took to facebook to share his condolences on Frank’s death. RIP my brother from another mother Jason David Frank, he wrote. I’m still in shock, I feel bad, he called me, he left me a message and it took me too long. Jason was a good friend to me and I will miss him.

