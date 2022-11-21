Cheryl Burke Retires From ‘Dancing With The Stars As A Pro’ After 26 Seasons – Deadline





Cheryl Burke is leaving Dancing with the stars as a professional dancer following the Season 31 finale on Disney+. “I’m sitting here full of mixed emotions about the words I’m about to write,” she posted on instagram. “Tomorrow night will officially be my last dance as a professional dancer on @dancingwiththestars. It was one of the hardest decisions of my life and I’m also convinced it’s the right one. Burke called the competition series his “2nd family since I was 21”, adding: “The cast, crew and fans have seen me through my highest highs and some of my lowest lows. , and honestly, I don’t know who I would like to be today without them. The professional dancer said dancing will always be a part of her life, but it’s time for the next step in her career and hinted at what could be next for her. “I’m excited to grow, to be challenged in new ways, to have the ability to expand my commitment to mental health advocacy, to focus on my new found love for podcasting , and I’m ready to face the uncertainty (although it’s scary as fuck**) of what the future holds – I do have a few things up my sleeves though, so don’t worry,” she said. Burke was partnered with Sam Champion in season 31 and was eliminated from Dancing with the stars week 4. She will return to the finale for a farewell dance that she dedicates to all of her fans and everyone who has supported her. “Honestly, I don’t know how I’m going to get through this without tears, but even with the grief and the emotions, I’m grateful to have the opportunity to perform this dance and do it with two of my male pros. favorites to dance with. , @pashapashkov & @louisvanamstel,” she said of her last dance on DWTS. News of Burke’s departure comes as OG judge Len Goodman announced his exit to spend more time with his family in the UK Burke ended his announcement with the following sentiment: “Although there are not enough words to express my deep gratitude and love to all of my DWTS family, I will end with this: thank you for being my rock and my foundation for almost two decades during difficult times and above all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit and attention it deserves. You not only brought joy to millions and millions of viewers each season, you brought light and so much love into my heart and soul when I needed it most. It was truly the experience of a lifetime. I look forward to this next chapter of my career, but will the man be hard to beat! Until next time… I love you all, always and forever.

