NU Alum and Springrose Founder Nicole Cuervo Talks Bras





Nicole Cuervo (Kellogg ’22) founded Springrose, a bra company for people with reduced mobility, in 2020. The Daily spoke with Cuervo about her business and her time at Northwestern ahead of the upcoming launch of the Mark. This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and conciseness. The Daily: Where did the inspiration for Springrose come from? Cuervo: I was able to spend a lot more time with my grandmother after she left Argentina. Although she is totally independent and capable, I noticed how difficult and painful it was for her to get dressed in the morning, especially putting on very delicate things like a bra and underwear, and I wanted to buy him something that would give him a better solution. I was really shocked to find that there weren’t many fitting bras, and the ones that did fit were quite ugly and limited in size. I’ve always been very into lingerie and lace and things like that, and I never wanted to get to the point in my life where other companies decided for me what I could and couldn’t wear. So I started interviewing a lot of women and realized that was a bigger issue, and then decided to date Kellogg at Northwestern to pursue the idea full-time. The Daily: What makes Springrose products different from traditional bras? Cuervo: Our bras are specially designed for women with reduced mobility, and this can include a wide range of injuries, illnesses and disabilities. Ultimately, what makes our bra really special is that you can put it on so many ways – eight, as far as we counted, but there’s probably more. That means they can put them on with one hand, they can put them on with limited dexterity with both hands, there really is a wide range of abilities that we serve. What makes us even more special is how we found this by interviewing women, physiotherapists and occupational therapists and including their perspective and voice every step of the way to make sure we’re building something thing that works. The Daily: How was your work on Springrose at Kellogg? Cuervo: I had and still have community, resources, support and access to amazing teachers. I just found it to be a truly wonderful experience and place to be an entrepreneur. The Daily: What was the reaction of potential customers? Cuervo: This has been rewarding but also motivating, as almost everyone I have spoken to who has limited mobility in one way or another, or knows someone who does, sees the need for it. It’s validating that there are people who really want that. It also puts pressure on us to make sure the product is right and working and to make sure those details are developed with care. The Daily: What is the release time? Cuervo: We’ll do a pre-sale early next year, I’m going to say late winter, early spring. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @nicolejmarkus Related stories: — Student startups have received over $300,000 in annual VentureCat — Kellogg alum funds businesswomen and expands programming — Q&A: Northwestern graduate student Samantha Kurit paints Evanston landmarks and custom pet portraits

