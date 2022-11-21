Govinda Naam Mera Trailer Launch: Vicky Kaushal explains how International Khiladi and Akshay Kumar films inspired him to become an actor : Bollywood News





Earlier today, we saw the otherwise intense actor Vicky Kaushal, play a quintessential Bollywood commercial hero in the upcoming comedic comedy. Govinda Naam Mera. Tapping into the dark comedy genre and peppered with commercial Bollywood elements, the film sees him reunite with two of his former co-stars, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar where one plays his girlfriend and the other his wife. The film’s trailer claimed it was not a romantic love triangle but a comedy accompanied by a murder mystery and promised to feature Vicky in a never-before-seen avatar of Govinda Waghmare. Govinda Naam Mera Trailer Launch: Vicky Kaushal explains how International Khiladi and Akshay Kumar films inspired him to become an actor During the trailer launch, talking about how he caught the movie bug and what inspired him to become an actor, Vicky Kaushal referenced his earlier comment about how he was encouraged to watch movies like international player. When the Masan was asked about his fascination with this Akshay Kumar film, he said English films came very late in my life. So I grew up with the films of Akshay Kumar, Govinda and Shah Rukh Khan. I started going to the theater later in my life. My first movie was DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge). At that time, films like international playerthat is to say the Khiladi the series often appeared on television. So we were all fans of those movies because we grew up watching them. Probably my first seed of wanting to become an actor was sown by such films. And Govinda Naam Mera is a fragment of the same tissue. It’s an ode to those pulpy movies where there’s murder, comedy, romance, betrayal, suspense, and all of that in one movie. I’m very grateful to Shashank Khaitan for coming up with this concept where he kept it contemporary but it’s also an ode to luscious Bollywood masala movies. With Bhumi Pednekar as the dominant wife and Kiara Advani as the supportive girlfriend, Govinda Naam Mera traces the journey of a middle-class choreographer who will do anything to save what remains of his legacy, including the house he is staying in. The film is slated for release on December 16 on Disney+Hotstar. Read also : Govinda Naam Mera Trailer Launch: Kiara Advani hands the ‘golden girl’ tag to Tabu: “Right now, (golden girl) is Tabu madame after the SUCCESS of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. She took the relay !” More pages: Govinda Naam Mera Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

