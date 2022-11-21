Partridge Creek Mall celebrates 15 years of hosting Santa and Christmas lights – Macomb Daily





The Partridge Creek Mall celebrated some big numbers Sunday night during the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Not only was the Hall Road outdoor mall in Clinton Township celebrating its 15th anniversary, but also the fact that 11 new stores, restaurants and entertainment venues have called Partridge Creek home. That’s 88 entities, including Lovisa, a fashion store that opened last week, and the new Sabor Latino, serving Cuban and Colombian cuisine. “Fifteen years of tree lighting ceremonies are happening here tonight,” said mall general manager Melissa Morang. “And we continue to grow.” Unlike last year when the area experienced a balmy 60 degree night, Santa and Mrs Claus came to Macomb in more seasonal weather they were used to at the North Pole. Temperatures were around 28 degrees, feeling like teenagers with the wind taken into account. With a drumbeat and a song of the tree light, hundreds of people greeted the Christmas couple as a huge tree decorated with illuminated twinkling purple lights, followed by trees throughout the center adorned of green, white and blue light. Clinton Township English Gardens took several weeks to prepare the tree lights. People in the crowd hugged each other – and their pets – pointing at the glowing trees. “It’s beautiful,” said Michelle Retzler of Macomb Township. Her husband, Brian, added: “We love it. It’s really nice to come and see this year. Clinton Township Supervisor Bob Cannon presented Santa with the key to all the good hearts of boys and girls across Michigan so that Santa could deliver gifts to their homes. The night capped off Santa’s first weekend visit to Macomb County. On Friday evening, he stopped by the Christmas Open House in downtown Mount Clemens, followed the next morning by a visit to the annual Santa Claus Parade. The Partridge Creek event featured many giveaways for kids and families, including face-painters, a photo booth, light wand and entertainment. And nearby, the Nino Salvaggio International Market donated cider and 18 boxes of 10 dozen donuts each, containing powdered and plain sugar.

