Launch of Ten Sixty in Los Angeles with a star-studded event in Hollywood





australian startup ten sixtythe new shorthand global video app for real estate, has officially launched in Southern California alongside Jason and Brett Oppenheim and the cast of the hit Netflix series sell sunset. The launch, at Jason Oppenheims luxury penthouse in Hollywood, saw 200 top high-end agents from across the United States celebrate the short-form video app. Attendees included luxury LA agent Joyce Rey, top TikTok agent Glennda Baker and other agents from Coldwell Banker Luxury, Compass, Rodeo Realty, Sothebys, Douglas Elliman and The Oppenheim Group, as well as Brett Oppenheim and Amanza Smith . 1060’s Australian founder, Matthew Snowden, said Ten Sixty was helping to change the real estate industry. Ten Sixty is helping redefine real estate in a new era, where real estate becomes more real-time, authentic, social and fun for agents, buyers and home lovers, he said. The new medium is short video and its rapidly changing real estate globally, with agents becoming influencers and storytellers through short videos. sell sunset Oppenheim Group star and founder Jason Oppenheim said he became a global ambassador for Ten Sixty because he believed in the app and Mr. Snowdens’ vision. When you put your reputation behind anything, I think that’s most important, especially in technology, he said. It’s a great idea and a smart person who knows what she’s doing behind it. There have been a lot of ideas that failed because they didn’t have the right person behind them. It’s something I believe in, I put all my reputation and my corporate reputation into it. In fact, most of my ads are now on the app. Joyce Rey runs the global luxury division at Coldwell Banker in Southern California and said Ten Sixty could take you anywhere in the world with short videos, which is the name of the game today. The great thing about Ten Sixty is that it’s international and nothing more fun than checking them out. Ideally, you can share properties with your clients which makes it so great. It’s also a very creative way to explore the property. It makes it feel personal to have the actual video tour and it’s so easy. Glennda Baker, one of the top agents on TikTok, said the app has helped agents create professional pitch videos in just 60 seconds. Ten Sixty is like the TikTok of real estate, she said. Ten Sixty is the best newest real estate app to list videos you can do yourself. If you’re into real estate, this will absolutely be the best thing to happen to the real estate market in years.

