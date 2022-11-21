PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil for the filming of Club Q





In solidarity with the LGBTQ community following the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, the City of West Hollywood and members and organizations of the LGBTQ community held a candlelight vigil Sunday night outside Rocco’s. Mayor Pro Tem Sepi Shyne and council member John Erickson, both vying for the council’s two top leadership positions, and Public Safety Commissioner Jackie Steele torched the megaphone as they addressed the crowd , angrily denouncing this assault and other recent attacks on LGBTQ life, freedom and happiness. The city lowered its flags at half mast in remembrance of the lives lost in the mass shooting and is working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s West Hollywood Station and the Block by Block Security Ambassadors program to expand patrols in the Rainbow District. . I am horrified by the news of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, said Mayor Lauren Meister. The LGBTQ community is, once again, targeted. West Hollywood is a safe haven for LGBTQ people and we are committed to protecting our residents, businesses and visitors. Unfortunately, mass shootings have become a reality in this country and we are working with our law enforcement and businesses to increase awareness and preparedness to keep our community safe. Public safety must be our number one priority. With haters emboldened by national politics and outdated gun policies, the city must stand firm in its commitment to protecting its LGBTQ community and LGBTQ rights. My thoughts turn today to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims. I woke up to the terrible news of another mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub, Pro Tempore Mayor Sepi Shyne said. Five members of our community were killed and others were injured in Colorado Springs at Club Q. My heart goes out to their families. I feel so sad for the hate our community continues to endure. West Hollywood is united against hate and gun violence. As Americans, we are all sickened by this attack, Council Member John DAmico said. “And instinctively we know that until reasonable gun laws and gun ownership regulations are in place, these acts of domestic terror will not end. My heart is broken for the victims and their families of the horrific bombing in Colorado Springs on the eve of Transgender Remembrance Day, Erickson said. We can draw direct lines from the growing hatred and vile rhetoric about #LGBTQ people propagated by extremists as a direct cause of this attack. Sending all my love to these people putting their bodies on the line to master the shooter and praying for everyone involved. My heart breaks at the news of another senseless shooting, again targeting our LGBTQ family, this time in Colorado Springs, said Council Member Lindsey P. Horvath. We must act boldly and courageously to eradicate hatred and protect members of our community, and to embrace a culture that allows gun violence to ravage our country. The City of West Hollywood is taking steps to assess whether credible threats exist as a result of this senseless shooting and to protect members of our community at all times. Please contact the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station to report any issues. News of the Club Q mass shooting came as the City of West Hollywood and its Transgender Advisory Council recognize November as Transgender Awareness Month and the city prepares to hold an in-person ceremony for the transgender memorial day.todayfeaturing a reading of names to commemorate those who have been murdered as a result of anti-transgender violence. This weekend’s mass shooting, for many in the LGBTQ community, echoes the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida, which left 49 dead, 68 injured and countless others lives affected. This shooting became the site of the deadliest mass shooting in US history, as well as the deadliest incident of violence against LGBTQ people in the country.

