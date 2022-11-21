Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Krishna Shroff, Aaliyah Kashyap: ultra HOT bikini photos of Bollywood child stars | New





English 2538171 B-Town’s child stars often turn up the heat on the internet with their sizzling and sexy social media avatars. Although the children of these celebrities may or may not have joined the acting world, they enjoy massive popularity and fame. From Khushi Kapoor to Suhana Khan and Alanna Panday, these tinsel town kids are hugely popular among people and aren’t shy about flaunting their bold avatars. These young divas are making their presence felt on social media and are known as fashionistas. We bring you some of the pictures of the star girls who set the internet on fire with their bikini beach looks. https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/janhvi-kapoor-sara-ali-khan-krishna-shroff-aaliyah-kashyap-bollywood-star-kids-uber-hot-bikini-photos-2538191 Updated: November 21, 2022, 11:11 AM IST Alaya F in bikini 1/15 Pooja Bedi’s daughter, Alaya F, who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, often shares her stunning bikini photos. 2/15 3/15 Sara Ali Khan relaxes in orange-pink bikini 4/15 Sara Ali Khan is a traveler and often flies to exotic beaches to take ‘Vitamic C’. Her mesmerizing bikini photos leave her fans drooling over her. Shanaya Kapoor in bikini 5/15 Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to join the acting world with “Bedhadak” in 2023, flaunted her toned body in this photo. 6/15 seven/15 Nysa Devgn in black monokini 8/15 Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s darling daughter, Nysa, is currently pursuing her studies in Singapore. The child star often attracts attention on social media with his party photos. In this photo, shared by one of her fan pages, Nysa is seen relaxing in an absolutely stunning black monokini. (Photo credit: Instagram) Ayesha Shroff shows off her abs in a bikini 9/15 Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, shows off her perfect abs in this sexy bikini. Khushi Kapoor poses in a purple bikini ten/15 Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Archies’, stuns in this purple bikini top and high waisted bottom. Khushi Kapoor’s bikini look in Dubai 11/15 Khushi Kapoor turns heads in this bikini look while vacationing in Dubai. Ira Khan in bikini 12/15 Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, who recently got engaged to her beau Nupur Shikhare, often drops her bikini photos. Anshula Kapoor 13/15 Arjun Kapoor’s sister, Anshula Kapoor, who often shares body positivity posts, shared a photo of herself in a blue bikini. Aaliyah Kashyap in bikini 14/15 Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, who is currently studying at a university in California, leaves her fans breathless with her drool-worthy bikini pics. Alanna Panday in bikini 15/15 Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday often gives off her Kendall Jenner vibes in her super hot bikini looks.

