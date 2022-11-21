The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features Kalan Hauser

Kalan Hauser flew alone last month from his study abroad courses in Madrid to New York – to appear on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

Junior Communication, who dances for Refresh Dance Crew and Fusion Dance Co. on campus, was selected to appear in the talent segment of the late night show, “Show Me Something Good” on October 10. Hauser walked the handstand while reciting the numbers for the mathematical constant pi, while Jimmy Fallon and the roaring audience responded with glee.

The Daily spoke with Hauser about his experience filming and what’s next for him.

This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

The Daily: How were you selected to appear on the show?

Hauser: It’s a really weird story. I posted a TikTok for Pi Day where I did handstands while walking then recited pi numbers. It got around 2,000 views, (and) it reached the For You page for some people. It’s that, up to two weeks later, I get a comment under one of my Instagram posts from one of the recruiters or assistant production managers. They said they DMed me to my inbox for some great opportunity. And I was like, “That looks interesting, but also a little sketch.” So I went to see what it was about, and they said they saw my TikTok video and they would really like me to come on the show and do the talent that I featured on TikTok . It was crazy.

The Daily: What was the timeline leading up to the show?

Hauser: It was so fast. They contacted me first, but they didn’t end up doing the segment the first time around. But then they said, ‘Oh, like we decided not to. But we’ll let you know if we decide to redo the segment. So I thought to myself, they probably won’t contact again. But then they ended up contacting me around this time and they said, “Oh, we’re thinking of bringing it back, could you come out for that?” And I was like, ‘Well, I’m in Madrid right now’, so I asked them if they could still compensate me and everything, and they said yes. Everything was done within a week from when they contacted me the second time to when I was actually there.

The Daily: How did you feel?

Hauser: I was really nervous waking up in the bed of the hotel room because I had a long flight from Spain during which I didn’t sleep at all. I was just like, ‘Wow, I’m gonna be on TV today. That’s kinda scary. But then I kind of got into the motions of everything – I’m used to acting , but for me, I had to pretend it was fake, like I had to think it was just a normal day. And even when I was on stage, like I was talking directly to Jimmy, “It’s just a normal conversation. The cameras are not on me.

The Daily: What was your reaction to appearing in a talent show but not for dancing?

Hauser: It’s not really what I’m used to. I was a former gymnast – growing up I did gymnastics. But once in college, I switched to dancing. I think that was one reason I was a little nervous leading up to the live part. Because I was like, I haven’t done this in a while, I’m a little out of practice. I don’t want to spoil.

The Daily: How do you see yourself moving forward with entertainment?

Hauser: I love being around people who love doing something as similar as I love doing. (Refresh and Fusion dancers) love the art form of dance, they love to express themselves, they love to grow and see progress. I’m so excited to continue my dance journey at Northwestern.

I like entertainment, I like to entertain. I would love to perform, but I also like to see what happens behind the scenes. I love seeing people happy and enjoying forms of entertainment like them and me being part of that process. So (appearing on the show) was just one of those things that opened my eyes a little bit more in terms of, that’s kind of the path I want to go down, getting involved in entertainment.

E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @karapeeler

Related stories:

— Q&A: Northwestern graduate student Samantha Kurit paints Evanston landmarks and custom pet portraits

— Welcome to the Hinman Hotel: Students in quarantine and isolation share their experiences

— Northwestern student wins rap contest on ‘Late Night with Jimmy Fallon’