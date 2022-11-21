Iran arrests actor who removed hijab in video: report

Iran has arrested a prominent actor who, in a video, removed his headscarf in public in an apparent act of defiance, state media reported on Sunday, as protests sweep the country.
Iran’s religious leaders have been reeling from more than two months of women-led protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman of Kurdish origin who had been arrested by vice squad in Tehran.
Authorities in the Islamic Republic describe the protests as riots and accuse the country’s Western enemies of fomenting them.
Hengameh Ghaziani, a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters, was arrested for inciting and supporting the riots and communicating with opposition media, the official IRNA news agency reported.
The 52-year-old movie star had previously indicated that she had been summoned to court, then posted a video on Instagram of herself removing the compulsory hijab.
Maybe this will be my last message, she wrote late Saturday.
From now on, whatever happens to me, know that as always, I am with the Iranian people until my last breath.
The video, which appears to have been shot on a shopping street, shows Ghaziani bareheaded facing the camera without speaking then turning around and tying her hair in a ponytail.
In a post last week, she accused Iran’s child-killing government of murdering more than 50 children.
According to court news site Mizan Online, Ghaziani was among eight people who were summoned by prosecutors over provocative material posted on social media.
They also included Yahya Golmohammadi, coach of Tehran football team Persepolis FC, who had strongly criticized Iranian national team players for not bringing the voice of the oppressed to the ears of the authorities.
The comment came after the national football team met President Ebrahim Raisi last week ahead of their appearance at the World Cup, which kicked off in Qatar on Sunday.
Mizan said other prominent actors, including Mitra Hajjar and Baran Kosari, were also summoned.
Earlier this month, Taraneh Alidoosti, one of the most well-known Iranian actresses left in the country, posted an image of herself on social media without the obligatory headscarf.
Alidoosti has vowed to stay in her homeland at all costs, saying she plans to stop working and instead support the families of those killed or arrested during the crackdown on protests.
The personalities of Iranian cinema were under pressure even before the beginning of the protest movement triggered by the death of Aminis.
Award-winning directors Mohammad Rasoulof and Jafar Panahi remain in custody after being arrested earlier this year.
