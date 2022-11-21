Patriots react to Marcus Jones game-winning touchdown straight out of Hollywood

FOXBOROUGH Marcus Jones had the game of the season for the New England Patriots on Sunday.

With the Patriots and New York Jets failing to get the ball into the end zone, Sunday’s game seemed tied to overtime as New York kicked the ball with 26 seconds left in a 3-3 game . For some reason the Jets tossed the ball to Jones instead of throwing it out of bounds. The move ended the Jets’ chances of winning Sunday’s game because Jones returned the ball 84 yards to score the game-winning touchdown with five seconds left.

Jones said after the match that he was happy to get the win but was already looking for closure.

Jones Patriots teammates, however, were thrilled for him and their team after his game-winning play.

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., who was fired on Sunday, compared the end of the victory over the Jets to the most memorable football movies.

It started here, and it happened like this. I think that’s, like I told someone else, how the game ended, it was phenomenal, Wise said. I think it was almost like a movie script in a way. I think out of all the football movies, Rudy, Any Given Sunday and Remember the Titans, this one beats it. The way it ended was phenomenal.

While Wise considered the end of Sunday’s game like a movie, other Patriots players shared how proud they were of the rookie. Matthew Slater, who is the captain of the special teams unit, was especially proud of how the game was won.

It is special. It’s one of the hardest working groups I’ve seen in terms of a special teams unit, Slater said. They really play for each other and I really feel like we like each other. It’s a good mix of young and old and we go out there and play for each other. It’s nice to see that the monotonous work we do pays off in a situation like this.

Fellow Patriots corner Jonathan Jones, who was on the field as part of the returning team during the game, had a feeling that would result in a score.

I watch him, Marcus takes off, he gets inside me, he takes off and once I saw him cross the field I knew it was over, it was a touchdown, Jonathan Jones said. I was looking at him, and we made eye contact, he left and it was over after that.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty recalled something Bill Belichick said earlier in the season to the team about why Jones was able to return the punt all the way for a touchdown.

Coach Belichick mentioned earlier this year, when you have a guy who can return the ball, everyone wants to do more, McCourty said. You’ve seen guys here, Jon Jones, I don’t know how many games he’s played defense but he plays defense. We have other guys there playing in their other roles on the team and just giving 100 percent effort because we all know if you do a few blocks Marcus can do the rest.

Getting out earlier in the game and coming back and just being ready to go, locked in, the biggest moment in the game as a rookie. Everyone always speaks from experience. It’s being ready to go, it’s knowing what you’re supposed to do, and it’s executing. Marcus did that and it was a huge game for us, I’ve never been part of anything like that. Great feeling, great team win.

Patriots running back Damien Harris said he’s never seen a game end like Sunday’s game.

It’s a record here, Harris said. It was such a tough game and sometimes it’s hard to find a rhythm, we have some good games here, and not so good here, but in the last game of the match you fight for 60 minutes and you go away a win like that was incredible.

Slater, who is the longest-serving Patriot in his 15th season in the league, also said he’s never seen a game end like Sunday.

I’ve never won a game like this at any level of football, so just when you thought you’d seen it all, you’re in 15th grade and see something like this, it’s just awesome,” Slater said.