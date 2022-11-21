Hrithik offers 100 cr to Saba? Here’s what we know

Bombay: Bollywood is a hub for rumors and gossip. We all need a pinch of both on a regular basis, but sometimes the speculated information just isn’t true. The recent victim who has fallen prey to such misinformation is B-town’s coolest couple – Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad.

A few days ago, reports that the couple were moving in together surfaced online. It was said that Hrithik had offered a lavish 100cr apartment in Saba, spread over three floors, located near the Juhu-Versova link road, Mumbai. Fans went gaga over the speculation and wondered if their favorite was planning to tie the knot soon.

However, there is no truth to all these rumors. Slamming such reports, Hrithik took his Twitter and wrote There is no truth in that. As a public figure, I understand that I will be under the prism of curiosity, but it is better to keep misinformation away, especially in our reporting, which is responsible work.

After the Dhoom 2 actor cleared up the rumors of moving in with his girlfriend, a source close to them revealed that they are both in good shape and are very focused on their careers at the moment. .

Professionally, Hrithik is ready to hit the big screen with his next Fighter co-star, Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Saba Azad will be seen in Rocket Boyz 2 after being highly praised for her role in the first season of Rocket Boyz.