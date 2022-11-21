Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma dies aged 24 after multiple heart attacks

Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma died on Sunday afternoon after a days-long battle. According to sources, the 24-year-old suffered multiple cardiac arrests overnight from Saturday to Sunday, which worsened her condition. She had been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata for more than two weeks after suffering a stroke on November 1. Many artists in the Bengali entertainment industries have paid tribute to the young actor. Read also : Bengali actor Aindrila Sharma on life support

According to sources, Aindrila, who was on life support, suffered several cardiac arrests on Saturday evening. She died at 12:59 p.m. despite the efforts of the medical team present to revive her. The actor had been rushed to a hospital in Calcutta on November 1 after suffering a stroke. She had been on life support for the past few days. She had also undergone surgery during her 20-day stay in hospital.

Many Bengali industry players took to Twitter to mourn his death. Rest in peace Aindrila. Let Aindrilas be our inspiration, tweeted Prosenjit Chatterjee. Actor Jeet offered his condolences to Aindrilas’ boyfriend, actor Sabyasachi Chowdhury, and wrote: My deepest condolences to his family and fans. Stay strong #SabyasachiChowdhury no words can suffice the pain you are going through. Composer and filmmaker Indraadip Dasgupta tweeted, Long live Aindrila in our hearts and memories. It’s just a transition for a soul like you to the next level. You are the best.

On Saturday, Aindrilas’ boyfriend Sabyasachi posted on Facebook that his condition had improved and refuted reports of his death. However, he later deleted his Facebook posts when reports emerged of his deteriorating condition.

Aindrila, who made her screen debut with Jhumur, was part of TV shows like Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi. She has also appeared in a few Bengali OTT projects. She was a two-time cancer survivor.