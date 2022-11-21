Bob Iger returns to Disney to save a battered company – The Hollywood Reporter

As top executives Dana Walden and Craig Erwich expected to spend their Sunday night enjoying the AMAs followed by Elton John’s farewell concert at Dodger Stadium, the stunning news that Bob Iger was returning as CEO of Disney while that Bob Chapek was being shot across Hollywood like a thunderbolt (Walden and Erwich tellingly disappeared from the AMAs just before a company-wide email was sent to Disney employees). Insiders say few, even at the highest levels, knew the announcement was coming.

It was an ultimate triumph for Iger, though of course he inherits the same vexing issues that plague all legacy media companies as their long-standing revenue streams dwindle and the shift to streaming continues to waste money. money while doing less and less to charm Wall Street.

An industry source said Disney’s board has been divided over keeping Chapek in place over the past few months. His performance in the latest earnings call earlier this month, according to this account, was the deciding factor.

Sources believe the deal to bring Iger back was done quickly – last week. While many questions remain, it seems certain that Iger will end the reorganization put in place by Chapek, who effectively transferred power of the stock market from Iger’s creative leadership team to Chapek’s trusted lieutenant, Kareem Daniel. Board Chair Susan Arnold noted in a statement that Iger “is highly admired by Disney employees around the world…which will allow for a seamless leadership transition.”

It’s fair to say that Chapek never won that wide admiration. Although he was a longtime Disney executive, he was not known to the wider entertainment community. Early missteps — including a messy public dispute with Scarlett Johansson over pay and a public refusal to speak out against Florida’s ‘don’t say gay’ law that was quickly struck down after an outcry from staff — didn’t inspired confidence. Although Iger hasn’t publicly commented on Chapek, he has made some of his opinions known – such as when he tweeted his own opposition to the Florida law as Chapek still tried to avoid taking a stand.

In the last quarter, Disney missed analysts’ revenue expectations by more than $1 billion, as well as earnings per share (EPS). The company also disclosed significantly larger than expected losses of $1.5 billion in its direct-to-consumer business, more than double the losses of the previous year. Chapek and chief financial officer Christine McCarthy (a holdover from Iger) told analysts they expect the segment to become profitable from fiscal 2024.

As Disney+ continued to add subscribers at a staggering rate, beating Wall Street forecasts, average revenue per user (ARPU) continued to decline as consumers purchased the less lucrative bundled options.

And while Disney’s parks and consumer products businesses remain strong — Chapek said the parks business had its best year ever — the extent to which those profits were driven by price increases and upsells as Genie+ has alienated some fans and alarmed some analysts who fear the company could make its parks less accessible to middle-class families, which could hurt the company down the line.

It was clear even before Iger left the premises at the end of December 2021 that he was disenchanted with the choice of Chapek to take the reins as CEO. But in June, the board renewed Chapek’s deal. It was a conditional approval, however, as he was given a two-year extension but not given a new three-year contract.

In his last official appearance before Disney’s board and senior executives, Iger gave a rousing speech about the importance of creativity that many within the company interpreted as a slam to Chapek. “In a world and business inundated with data, it’s tempting to use data to answer all of our questions, including creative questions,” he said. “I urge you all not to do this.” If Disney had relied too heavily on data, he noted, the company might never have made big, groundbreaking movies like Black Panther, coconut and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Chapek’s last email to all employees on Nov. 11 was about the creation of a “cost structure task force” consisting of himself, McCarthy and General Counsel Horacio Gutierrez that would “take the overall critical decisions needed to achieve our goals,” including potential layoffs and a “rigorous review” of company content spending. It is not yet known what will happen to these plans.

In an onstage interview at the Paley Center for Media in New York City on Nov. 9, in what would be his last public appearance as CEO, Chapek spoke about balancing respect for the past with a desire to find the coming. “If we strictly adhere to this old pattern, we know what’s going to happen, right? You become extinct,” Chapek said. “And so our challenge inside Disney is always to try to respect the past, to keep as much of the past as possible. But when the consumer tells you it’s time to move on to something new and fresh, you need to follow that signal. —additional reporting by Lacey Rose