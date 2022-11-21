Ex-F1 Driver Doesn’t Recognize Ranveer Singh, Bollywood Actor’s Response Wins Hearts | VIDEO





Image source: TWITTER/GABBBARSINGH Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh was at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where he met a number of personalities including Jamaican racer Usain Bolt, England cricketer Ben Stokes and former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle among others. He also interacted with Martin Brundle. However, the former racing driver and commentator momentarily forgot who Ranveer is. The F1 veteran and Bollywood actor’s video has gone viral on social media. In the video, Martin meets Ranveer and asks him how he is. The actor immediately said, On top of the world. I can feel the euphoria and the adrenaline. Ranveer’s response was followed by Martin’s question, I momentarily forgot who you are, can you please tell me. I’m a Bollywood actor, sir. I am from Mumbai, India. I’m an artist,” Ranveer told him. The actor’s response won fans over. Netizens are praising Ranveer for his humility. “It shows how humble and kind Ranveer is,” wrote one user, another. said: “He handled it very well though.. Mr. Bollywood actor from Mumbai India, I am an artist. Respect.” A third chimed in, saying, “Not everyone knows the Bollywood man! And that’s fine 🙂 Ranveer Singh being genuine, it’s just cute.” On the acting front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Cirkus.” Cirkus’ also features a cast of comedy stars from Hindi cinema, including Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra, who have both worked with Rohit Shetty for the past 15 years in the comedy verse ‘Golmaal’. He also has ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ with Alia Bhatt. The film reunites Ranveer and Alia after Gully Boy. Karan Johar takes over the direction after his last release ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ with this one. “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film hits theaters in cinemas on April 28, 2023. Don’t miss these: Alia Bhatt’s ‘cosy’ pic will have you saying she’s a gorgeous new mom, see photo Jungkook Dreamers Performance: How RM, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin and JHope Reacted to FIFA 2022 Opening Act Shah Rukh Khan gets diamond-studded nameplate for Mannat, photos go viral Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/former-f1-racer-fails-to-recognise-ranveer-singh-bollywood-actor-response-to-martin-brundle-wins-hearts-video-2022-11-21-825334 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos