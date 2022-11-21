Chris Hemsworth takes time off from acting after discovering Alzheimer’s risk | Chris Hemsworth





Chris Hemsworth discovered he had a significantly increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease due to genetic factors, prompting the Thor actor to take a break from acting. The 39-year-old Australian actor has learned he has two copies of the ApoE4 gene, inherited from both parents, after undergoing testing as part of his Disney+ documentary series Limitless. These tests confirmed his greatest fear, Hemsworth told Vanity Fair in an interview, showing that he is part of only 2-3% of the population who are up to 10 times more likely to develop the disease than those who lack both copies of the gene. It’s not like I got my resignation, Hemsworth told Vanity Fair, but he said that working on the series, in which he tests his body and explores ways to live a longer, healthier life, really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. If you look at preventing Alzheimer’s disease, the benefit of preventive measures is that it affects the rest of your life, he said. It’s all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. These are all the same tools that must be applied consistently. He specified that it was not a diagnosis: it is not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was considered rather decisive. The actor said documentary series creator Darren Aronofsky and one of the show’s doctors, Peter Attia, discussed how the diagnosis would be covered. It was originally planned for the actor to receive all of his genetic test results live on camera, but Aronofsky told him privately once they got the results. Hemsworth was later given the option to remove all references to Alzheimer’s disease from the show, but he said he thought it was important to include his genetic predisposition to worsening neurological condition. He wanted to help his audience better know and understand how to take preventive measures. My worry was that I just didn’t want to manipulate it and over-dramatize it, and make it some kind of hokey take on empathy or anything for entertainment, he told Vanity Fair. Hemsworth also confirmed to the magazine that his grandfather is currently being treated for Alzheimer’s disease. Hemsworth has a role in George Miller’s upcoming Mad Max film, Furiosa, which wrapped earlier this month. He said he intended to take a break after finishing the Limitless publicity tour, as well as his other contract work. He will return home to Byron Bay to spend time with his partner, actress Elsa Pataky, and the couple’s three children. I’ll have a good chunk of free time and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.

