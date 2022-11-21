Actor Michael J Fox receives an honorary Oscar





Actor Michael J Fox, who charmed audiences in the 1980s television comedy Family Ties and the Back to the Future films, received an honorary Oscar on Saturday for his advocacy work which raised $1.5 billion. dollars for research on Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nerve disorder that causes tremors and other symptoms, when he was 29. He later took a break from acting and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research to help fund the search for a cure in 2000. “It’s very humbling to stand here and accept your kindness,” the Canadian actor said onstage at the annual Governors Awards, where a host of stars including Tom Hanks and Jennifer Lawrence greeted him. gave a standing ovation. Fox said the hardest part of his diagnosis was “fighting the uncertainty” and that he had kept his diagnosis a secret for years because “I didn’t know if an audience could laugh if they knew that I had trouble.” Actor Woody Harrelson kisses Michael J Fox during the special ceremony The actor, now 61, received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the board of directors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars, and presented by his friend Woody Harrelson . “He turned a frightening diagnosis into a courageous mission,” said the Cheers says the actor. Other Governors Award recipients included prolific songwriter Diane Warren, whose songs have been featured in more than 100 films. Warren, 66, has been nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song 13 times but has never won. “I’ve waited 34 years to say this: I want to thank the Academy,” Warren said to applause on Saturday. Euzhan Palcy, Michael J Fox, Diane Warren and Peter Weir pose with their awards Australian director Peter Weir, known for films such as Witness and Dead Poets Societyand Euzhan Palcy, who became the first black woman to direct a film for a major Hollywood studio with A dry white season. Source: Reuters

