Entertainment
How audiences challenged Hollywood representation, before social mediaExBulletin
Mark Harris for NPR
A most dishonest assertion so often made freely is this: “[X] the movie could never be made today.” Frequently applied to comedies of a bygone era (Plane!, Blazing Saddlesmuch of John Hughes’ filmography) or dramas with questionable premises or characterizations (lolita, The passion of Christ, much of Woody Allen’s oeuvre), the statement is usually framed as a lament for the “good old days” when audiences were less “sensitive”, and the only things that were “undone” were plans or TV shows with low ratings. . “We get the question, ‘Could you do Plane! today?'” director David Zucker said during a recent interview. “The first thing I could think of was, of course, just without the jokes.”
There are plenty of holes to dig into this argument, but the most important is the assumption that audiences have ever been passive or indifferent to how stories have been told on screen. While it’s true that social media has amplified criticism of representation and content over the past decade, it’s also true that tensions have always existed between Hollywood’s image-making machine and those within it. have traditionally been underrepresented or misrepresented. And almost as long as there have been movies, there’s been backlash against them by the press and organized protests.
In my new “Screening Ourselves” podcast series, now available in your NPR pop culture happy hour feed, I think back to three films that were criticized upon release for how they portrayed a certain group on screen: The Godfather (1972) and Italian-Americans, The purple color (1985) and Black Americans, and Primary instinct (1992) and queer people/women. If you weren’t around when some or all of these movies were released or even if you were the word “polarizing” may not immediately come to mind when contemplating their respective legacies. But in some circles they have inspired angst and frustrations over decades of damaging stereotypes. And in some cases the audience was very vocal on their displeasureliterally taking him to the street and even, in the case of Primary instinct, at the Oscars.
Although these are different cultures and emerging over three separate decades, I noticed several pressing issues and themes that ran through these films. On the one hand, and this is perhaps the most obvious, the place of their respective controversies could be identified in an environment of scarcity; there just wasn’t enough variation in Hollywood to take some of the pressure off. In every interview I did with scholars, critics, activists, or some of the artists directly involved in the films, the relatively arid landscape was frequently cited as a factor in their reception.
CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images
This feeds into another common thread, which is that each of the films was groundbreaking or notable in some way: The Godfather was a radical departure from the typically buffoonish and glorified portrayals of violent Italian-American gangsters; The purple color center the joy and pain of queer black women at a time when black stories were rarely told on screen; and Primary instinct presented a shameless queer femme fatale who (probably) murders men and gets away with it in the end.
But when a great movie is the “first” of its kind or at the very least is touted as being the first of its kind, it can never be “just a movie”. Because even for their subversions (or attempted subversions, depending on who you ask), audiences may not feel like the filmmakers have gone far enough to make up for decades of damaging imagery. After all, one could argue, Primary instinct still kills off some of its queer female characters; black men in The purple color are horribly violent towards black women; and The Godfather always concerns the mafia. As journalist Bill Dal Cerro told me, “Family reunions, affection [Mario Puzo and Francis Ford Coppola] took everything you identify as legitimate Italian culture… they welded it into this fictional crime family. So Italian crime and culture is number one in the American mind.”
Old and new cultural anxieties are reflected in films through their creators and projected onto them via us, the audience.
I hadn’t planned it that way, but it also happens that The Godfather, The purple colorand Primary instinct are all steeped in violent tropes, a fact that is as much a coincidence in this context as a testament to how Hollywood (and society) has traditionally treated and viewed “The Other.”
In its early days, the motion picture industry was largely responsible for reinforcing the one-dimensional characterizations already firmly entrenched in American culture and folklore, and reproducing them for mass consumption. And so you have The birth of a nation and others borrowing from minstrelsy and propaganda to produce anti-black iconography and tropes: blackface, the Mammy, the Sambo, the black brute. 1930s gangster movies like scarface and Little Caesar relied on the already widely held assumption that all Italian Americans were somehow connected to the Mafia or illegal activities.
Photo by Alay
Meanwhile, laws against homosexuality were transposed into the Hollywood studio system and the Hays Code, which limited “sexual perversity” on screen. LGBTQ characters were explicitly or simply coded as queer and rendered in monstrous form, as in Bram Stoker. Dracula and other homoerotic vampiric traditions (such creatures could be bloodthirsty of all genders) and countless effeminate and butch sociopaths in film noir and melodramas like The Maltese Falcon and Rebecca.
These stereotypes were “frightening” and “threatening” to the audiences they did not represent, and they appear in one form or another in every film I covered in Screening Ourselves. When you consider the controversies from this perspective, it makes sense that tensions are so high that the moving image is a powerful tool for communicating fear, and that fear could have real consequences. My interview with Margaret Avery, who played Shug Avery in The purple colorreiterated this when she shared a memory of taking part in the European press tour.
“Somebody asked me, ‘Is that really how black men act’? Well, that told me there was power in filmmaking,” she said. “Even with The Sopranos and all i mean i don’t know about the mafia and all that but when you see the [show] about them, they are always rough… old Italians… and that’s the image I have of them. So what do I think of them? Maybe I do kind of thinking that’s how they act.
“So why wouldn’t someone who’s never lived with black people, why not think, ‘Oh, that’s how black men are? I understand well.'”
Yet the reason these films have stood the test of time is that enough viewers have found something special or inspiring to grab hold of, even among the tropes. Some of these people do not belong to the cultures represented, and this can be a difficult aspect of this engagement in itself. Nevertheless, black women have apparently always been the basis of Purple color supporters, and queer people have embraced Primary instinct. (Is Sharon Stone’s Catherine Trammel a queer icon? Depends who you ask.) David Chase The Sopranossure, owes a huge debt to The Godfather.
Photo by Alay
Having now revisited all three of these films through this fractured reception lens, I am most struck by the need to remember this tension between subversion and reinforcing tropes within each of their legacies. They help ground current debates about identity in tangible history and paint a clearer picture of how and why movies were made when they were made, as they were made.
A Broadway film adaptation The purple color should be out next year. Some of the same debates may play out as they did in 1985, though enough has changed since then, and this version of Alice Walker’s book has already lived a long and relatively uncontroversial life on stage.
But would Primary instinct Where The Godfather get done today, in this climate?
We do not care? They exist.
To listen filter in the pop culture happy hour podcast feed on Spotify Where Apple podcast.
