Today in History Monday, November 21, 2022 | Entertainment

Today is Monday, November 21, the 325th day of 2022. There are 40 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in the story:
On November 21, 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In 1789, North Carolina became the 12th state to ratify the US Constitution.
In 1920 the Irish Republican Army killed 12 British intelligence officers and two auxiliary police officers in the Dublin area; British forces responded by raiding a football match, killing 14 civilians.
In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Clean Air Act.
In 1969, the Senate rejected the Supreme Court nomination of Clement F. Haynsworth, 55-45, the first such rejection since 1930.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s attorney, J. Fred Buzhardt, revealed the existence of an 18½-minute gap in one of the Watergate-related White House tape recordings.
In 1979, a mob attacked the United States Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan, killing two Americans.
In 1980, an estimated 83 million viewers tuned in to the CBS prime-time soap opera Dallas to find out who shot J.R. (the shooter turned out to be J.R. Ewings’ sister-in-law, Kristin Shepard.)
In 1985, US Navy intelligence analyst Jonathan Jay Pollard was arrested and charged with spying for Israel. (Pollard later pleaded guilty to espionage and was sentenced to life in prison; he was paroled on November 20, 2015, and moved to Israel five years later.)
In 1990, financier Michael R. Milken, who had pleaded guilty to six counts, was sentenced by a federal judge in New York to 10 years in prison. (Milk served two.)
In 1995 Balkan leaders meeting in Dayton, Ohio initialed a peace plan to end 3½ years of ethnic fighting in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BAHZ-nee-ah HEHR-tsuh-goh-vee-nah) .
In 2001, Ottilie (AH-tih-lee) Lundgren, a 94-year-old resident of Oxford, Connecticut, died of inhalation anthrax; she was apparently the latest victim in a series of anthrax attacks carried out through the messaging system.
In 2020, a federal judge in Pennsylvania dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to block certification of Joe Bidens’ victory in the state; in a scathing order, the judge said Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, only presented speculative charges. The Trump campaign has called for a vote recount in Georgia’s presidential race, a day after state officials certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden winning the state. (After the recount, the state’s top election official recertified Bidens’ victory.)
Ten years ago: Two weeks after being reelected to a ninth full term in Congress, Democratic Representative Jesse Jackson Jr. of Illinois quietly resigned in a letter acknowledging an ongoing federal investigation. (Jackson would eventually be sentenced to 2½ years in prison for illegally spending campaign money.) Israel and the militant group Hamas in Gaza agreed to a ceasefire to end eight days of fiercest fighting in nearly four years.
Five years ago: Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe, 93, resigned; he was the subject of impeachment proceedings and had been placed under house arrest by the army. Former teen pop idol David Cassidy, star of 1970s sitcom The Partridge Family, has died aged 67; He announced earlier in the year that he had been diagnosed with dementia.
A year ago: A man drove an SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, killing six and injuring more than 60. (Darrell Brooks Jr. was convicted of 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide; he would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.) Ousted Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, signed an agreement with the military to reinstate him, nearly a month after a military coup placed him under house arrest. (Hamdok would resign in January 2022 after failing to bridge the gap between the military and pro-democracy protesters.) South Korean superstars BTS have been crowned Artist of the Year at the American Music Awards, sidelining challenges from Taylor Swift , Drake and The Weeknd.
Today’s birthdays: Actor Laurence Luckinbill turns 88. Actor Marlo Thomas is 85 years old. Actor Rick Lenz is 83 years old. Actor Juliet Mills is 81 years old. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 78 years old. Television producer Marcy Carsey is 78 years old. Actor Goldie Hawn is 77 years old. Film director Andrew Davis is 76 years old. Rock musician Lonnie Jordan (War) is 74 years old. Singer Livingston Taylor is 72 years old. Actress-singer Lorna Luft is 70 years old. Actor Cherry Jones is 66 years old. Rock musician Brian Ritchie (The Violent Femmes) is 62 years old. Steven Curtis Chapman is 60 years old. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 59 years old. Singer-actor Bjork (byork) is 57 years old. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 56 years old. R&B singer Chauncey Hannibal (BLACKstreet) is 54 years old. Rock musician Alex James (Blur) is 54. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 53. Television personality Rib Hillis is 52 years old. Football player turned TV personality Michael Strahan (STRAY-han) is 51 years old. Actor Rain Phoenix is 50 years old. Actor Marina de Tavira is 49. Country singer Kelsi Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 48. Actor Jimmi Simpson is 47 years old. -Actor Lindsey Haun is 38 years old. Actor Jena Malone is 38 years old. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 37. Actor-singer Sam Palladio is 36 years old.