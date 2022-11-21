Area Community News | News, Sports, Jobs

Toronto Senior Citizens club working on vacation plans

TORONTO — President Judy Bickler opened the Toronto Senior Citizens Club’s Thanksgiving meeting on November 17.

Mary Alice Meyer led the group in a prayer of thanks, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance.

Gratitude was extended to kitchen committee employees for November, who were Marlene Dunn, Bonita Emery, Dorothy Farrister, Mary Ann Whalen, Sally and Barry Wilson and Jean Cline among others.

Mary Ann McGee was thanked for donating a Christmas wreath, which was won by Chuck Barker.

The kitchen committee for the December 15 meeting will consist of Peggy Miller, JoAnn Fogle, Lorraine Golec, Bobby Koltz, Joann Llewellyn, George Williams, Les Stuckemeyer and Ron Fallert.

Cans were collected by members of the Toronto Food Pantry and will be delivered by Mary Ann McGee and Peggy Ziarko. Karen Krause was recognized for the significant donation.

Toys are being collected for needy children this month and at the Dec. 15 meeting for the Toronto Police Service. Cookies will be collected next month in thanks to first responders – Toronto police, firefighters and paramedics. Over the past few years, the group has donated more than 1,000 cookies each year for local first responders and “are happy to do so”, noted a club spokesperson.

Dan Ciotti won the 50-50 draw and John Sims the door prize.

The bingo winners were Mary Scott, Marlene Dunn, Doris Matyas and Ron Fallert.

Reports were given by Treasurer Rosemary Bonafine and Social Secretary Paula Kensavage, who announced birthdays and explained that homemade cards and gifts were being sent to veterans.

The Christmas party will take place on December 15. A deposit of $15 per person must be paid in advance before December 7th. Tom Graham will provide entertainment.

St. Joseph’s Christmas Cookie Walk is scheduled for December 3

WEIRTON – The St. Joseph’s Christmas Cookie Walk will take place on December 3 at the school cafeteria, located on Michael Way, Weirton.

The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A wide variety of cookies will be available at $9 per dozen for cash only. The fundraiser benefits teachers at St. Joseph the Worker Elementary School.

‘Landscape’ is the theme

for camera club competition

WINTERSVILLE – The Upper Ohio Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of the October-themed contest“Countryside.”

The thematic category winners were: First place, John Hanish; second place, Eric Patterson; and third place, Lisa Carte. The open category winners were: First place, John Hanish; second place, Andy Tindor; and third place, Lisa Carte. The winners in the special effects category were: first place, Andy Tindor; second place, (tie) Karen Felix and Eric Patterson; and third place, Diane Bannister.

The Upper Ohio Valley Camera Club welcomes anyone interested in photography, whether using a camera or a cell phone. The next photo club meeting will be on December 6 at 7 p.m. in the Lower Level Social Room of Two Ridges Presbyterian Church, located at 1085 Canton Road, Wintersville.

For more information about the Camera Club, including monthly photo contests, workshops, upcoming events and field trips, visit the Camera Club Facebook page www.facebook.com/upperohiovalleycameraclub.

Carpenters’ Christmas concert

December 4th at the Center for Hope

WINTERSVILLE – The Center for Hope, 702 Main St., Wintersville, will be the site of the Haley Joy Gaglione “A Christmas Concert of Carpenters” Dec. 4, beginning at 7 p.m., according to an announcement from the Wintersville United Methodist Church.

Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase by calling (740) 264-1676 or visiting WintersvilleUMC.com.

Gaglione is a singer at the Amish Country Theater in Millersburg, performing in comedy shows and starring in her own tribute to Karen Carpenter.

For more on her, visit HaleyGaglione.com.

Holy Trinity Philoptochos

December 6 food sale planning

STEUBENVILLE — The Philoptochos Society of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will hold its next gyroscope sale on Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The church is located at 300 S. Fourth St., Steubenville.

Gyros are $9 each, with kouroulakia being $8 a dozen.

There will also be sweet bread, $9; grape leaves, three for $3.50; spanakopita, $3.50; bakalava, $3 each; and kourambiedes, $1.

Customers can order by phone at (740) 282-9835 or by fax at (7400 282-2091). Allow a minimum of 20 minutes for all orders. Shipping is free on orders of four or more gyros.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

County council offering free workshops for parents

STEUBENVILLE — The Jefferson County Prevention and Recovery Board will host free trainings on the PAX tools for parents or other adults caring for children ages 2 to 18.

Trainings are scheduled for November 29 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or November 30 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the council office located at 524 Madison Ave., Steubenville.

The PAX tools are evidence-based strategies that adults can use to help children control their own behavior, reduce problem behaviors and improve relationships, a spokesperson explained. Participants will receive materials and instructions on how to use them in daily activities.

Space is limited, so registration is required by calling the Prevention and Recovery Council at (740) 282-1300 or emailing [email protected] Training information is also available at www.jcprb.org.

North River Crossroads Church

will hold a blood drive on Wednesday

TORONTO — Crossroads North River Church will hold a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the sanctuary at 207 N. River Ave. in Toronto.

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call (800) 733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: North to make an appointment.