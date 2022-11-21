Shreyas Iyer’s Bid to Bollywood Actress, Drink Coffee with Me and Mark a Century as Surya

Indian team’s stormy batsman Suryakumar Yadav speaks on the pitch. The 360 ​​degree flipper takes its toll on bowlers. A dazzling century is dotted with T20 International against New Zealand. Everyone is impressed by his form and his destructive staff. Every drummer aspires to beat like him. It gets even easier when a beautiful actress-model offers to mark a century like Suriya just by having a coffee with him.

Shreyas Iyer received an interesting offer

Another batsman from the Indian team Shreyas Iyer got this interesting offer. A model Bollywood actress proposed to him that if he had coffee with her, he would score a century like Suryakumar Yadav. The name of this model is Ashwini Aher. He put an image status on Instagram, in which he has a cup of coffee in his hand and wrote If Shreyas had drunk coffee with me before the game, he too would have scored a century like Suryakumar Yadav.

Taunted for being hit at the wicket

Ashwini also tagged Shreyas Iyer. How was this going to go unnoticed by Iyer fans. Many people shared his screenshots on social media. Let us tell you that in the game against New Zealand in which Suryakumar Yadav scored 111 unbeaten runs, in the same game Shreyas Iyer was hit at the wicket for 13 runs on 9 balls hitting a four and a six .

He looked mad at himself after walking out. It was only after that that Ashwini taunted Shreyas while sharing his photo. On the other hand, talking about the game, the Indian team scored a whopping 191 points based on Suryakumar Yadav’s century. In response, the New Zealand side were dismissed for 126 runs in 18.5 overs. For India, Deepak Hooda took 4 wickets while Kane Williamson scored the maximum of 61 runs. India took a 1-0 lead in the series.



