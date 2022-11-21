Tabu kills in his 50s and saves “single-handedly” Bollywood





Kangana Ranaut is one of the actors who has not been shy about voicing his opinions on his social media or even in general. Recently, actress Tabu participated in her stories as Kangana hailed her for her back-to-back hit movies “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” and “Drishyam 2.” Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and shared a story with a note that read, Only two Hindi movies ran this year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 and both films have superstar Tabu ji in central roles, killing in his fifties single-handedly saving the Hindi film industry. Her talent and consistency were never in question, but to watch her look her best and rise to the height of her stardom in her 50s is commendable. Featured Video Tabu’s most recent appearance was in the film Drishyam 2. The film, which also features Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna, had the second biggest opening of 2022 for a Bollywood production. At the domestic box office, Drishyam 2 earned 15.38 crore on its first day of release and 21.59 crore on its second. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tabu’s second film this year, also had a strong opening day grossing 14 crore. One of the highest grossing Hindi movies of 2022, the film went on to earn over 266 crore at the global box office. Anees Bazmee and Bhushan Kumar produced the horror comedy, which was a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were also featured in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in addition to Tabu.

