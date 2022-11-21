Bollywood actors who started their journey in television





Every year on November 21, World Television Day is celebrated. This day is celebrated to honor the importance and impact of television in our lives. And when we talk about television, how can we forget the actors who entertain us? So, to mark this day, let’s take a look at the journey of famous Bollywood celebrities who got their start on TV. Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan became the household name in the 80s and 90s as he started his career in 1989 with the TV program “Fauji”. He also did the “Circus” show the same year. Shah Rukh Khan made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with “Deewana”. Since then, he has not stopped winning our hearts with his performances in the cinema. Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput captured the hearts of the audience with his spectacular performance as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic. Apart from that, he has done movies like ‘Kedarnath’, ‘PK’, ‘Kai Po Che’, ‘Chhichhore’. But do you remember Pavitra Rishta’s Manav, the daily soap? The role was tried out by none other than the late actor Sushant. He was a television actor who did shows such as “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil”. Vidya Balan

In 1995, Vidya Balan made her acting debut in the Indian sitcom “Hum Paanch”. In the drama, the actress portrayed Radhika Mathur. Prior to the show, she made her film debut with Bengali film Bhalo Theko and Hindi feature film Parineeta, starring Saif Ali Khan. After that, the actress didn’t look back and rose to fame for her powerful portrayals of women in movies. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is a great singer who started his career as an RJ. Then he entered television with shows like ‘Roadies’, ‘Kayamath’, ‘Ek Thi Rajkumari’ and others. He made his Bollywood debut with “Vicky Donor” in 2012, a film about sperm donation and infertility, topics often considered taboo in Indian society. The film was highly praised, as were Ayushmann’s acting and singing skills. From then on, he chose to be a part and has consistently handpicked such films with content that stand out and convey a positive message to society. Ayushmann has captivated fans with soulful songs such as “Paani Da Rang”, “Nazm Nazm”, “Saadi Galli Aaja”, “Mitti Di Khushboo” and “Chan Kitthan” over the years. Irfan Khan

Irrfan Khan, who left us too soon but left us with wonderful memories of the many films he starred in and won our hearts with his invigorating performances. The actor started his career in 1988 with ‘Salaam Bombay’ and has done several historical dramas including ‘Chanakya’, ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ and ‘Mahabharata’. Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam is also one of those actors who started his career with TV shows. She has been featured in ‘Chaand ke Paar Chalo’, ‘CID’ and many more. Yami made her Bollywood debut in Shoojit Sircar’s romantic comedy “Vicky Donor” starring Ayushmann Khurana. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is one of the few actresses to have gone from television to cinema without any problem. With Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she made her acting debut in 2006, and she hasn’t looked back since. Mrunal Thakur

From ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ to ‘Sita Ramam’, the journey of TV star Mrunal Thakur who has come a long way in his career. She rose to fame in Bollywood and starred as a journalist and wife of John Abraham in ‘Batla House’ while she portrayed the role of Hrithik Rohan’s lover in the much-loved film ‘Super 30’.

