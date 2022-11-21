Entertainment
George Lois changed magazines and pop culture forever
Like an art director for Squire in the 1960s, George Lois assailed Muhammad Ali with arrows, drowned Andy Warhol in a can of soup, and profiled Richard Nixon for a close-up. He stunned the spirits, making magazine covers that spoke so urgently they cut out a whole newsstand full of bold headlines. Through Loiss’ work, history has been reified.
I wasn’t alive in the 60s, but I can tell you that many of the visual era markers that pop into my mind were created by Lois. (And I’m sure not the only one, the Museum of Modern Art has obtained several of his works for its permanent collection.) He was a fierce and uncompromising visual visionary, a provocateur whose mute commentary refracted the America across dozens of approximately 8 inches by 10 inches. canvases. He possessed an incredible ability to channel collective sentiment at a time of deep political division, but more than that, he delivered messages that America didn’t realize it was ready to embrace. Until his death last weekend at the age of 91, George Lois was the greatest living magazine art director. He will be remembered as a pioneering graphic designer of the 20th century.
Before Squire, Lois cut his teeth as an advertising executive developing campaigns for Xerox and the John F. Kennedys presidential campaign. He was born in the Bronx, passionate and ready to take up the challenge to defend his ideas. Rumored to be the inspiration for Mad Menby Don Draper Lois completely rejected the comparison (which is fair, because Draper didn’t have as tight a grip on the counterculture as Lois did). Through advertising, Lois honed his sleek and bold sensibility, which led him through a decade in magazines and then to MTV, where he rescued a struggling brand and transformed it into a brand-defining entity. zeitgeist.
In 2019, when Peter Mendelsund and I started to rethink Atlantic, no designer has had more influence on us. Loiss’ work has left us no choice but to confront it, occupying, as it does, a prominent place in the cultural imagination. We studied his covers, seeking to bring a sensibility similar to Atlantic, that is to say, we tried to copy it often. A common thread running through Loiss’ most striking designs is the relationship between typography and image. He frequently relied on a striking central visual component to anchor the cover while the rest of the elements remained deferential. It required bravery as well as immense trust in the audience and relieved the tongue. He reduced the typography of the covers to Lilliputian scale in order to harness the massive power of the images.
In 1968, Lois subjected Ali to the fate of Saint Sebastian, using arrows to martyr the iconoclastic athlete. In the lower right corner of the cover is a small five-word title. This magazine cover, among the most famous in American history, manages to confront race, religion and the Vietnam War in a single conceptual image that is as stark as it is brilliant.
More than dozens of Squire problems, he didn’t just create iconic images; he deployed existing icons in order to subvert, reframe and recontextualize them. Take his 1964 Kennedy cover, with a hand photographed in the foreground of the frame, wiping away an imaginary tear. This metavisual movement adds friction to a static image; it forces us to confront and deal with tragedy in a new way. It transforms the magazine, newsstand price 60 cents, into something that transcends its form into something that looks more like art.
From Jiffy Lube commercials to the I Want My MTV campaign, to boxer Sonny Liston wearing a Santa hat on the cover of Squire, contemporary American culture looks and feels the way it does in part because of Loiss’ genius. If you’ve ever been struck by a design element on our pages, you may now recognize traces of its influence. Even if you don’t, I can tell you it’s there (our December 2019 and November 2021 covers are both valiant attempts at homage). History has no choice but to remember George Lois; it was an integral part of the memory machine.
