There are four dynamic actors in Will Arberys who plays the bracing Evanston Salt Costs Climbing, at the Pershing Square Signature Center, but the show also boasts two stars not included in the program: a pair of huge garage doors. Designer Matt Saunders has filled the forefront, from floor to grate, with a huge expanse of wallan of what looks like corrugated steel pierced by these double roll-up garage doors, with a single waisted door human between them. It’s the industrial warehouse where the city of Evanston, Illinois keeps its piles of road salt, but it’s also where the public stores its terror. Doors creak up and down, slowly opening mouths that reveal an interior as black as a throat. (Isabella Byrd lit up the darkness; Mikaal Sulaiman did the spine-chilling sound design.) There’s a thin strip of play area in front of the wall, where the characters, mostly department employees of Evanston Municipal Works, can stand and chat, and some scenes take place on black platforms inside the warehouse. But, even when the doors are closed, you feel the pull of that cold, lightless abyss behind them, drawing towards the figures a fragile human warmth like the emptiness of space.

Evanston Salt Costs Climbing tells the story of three frozen Januarys 2014, 2015, 2016 and the two guys who drive Evanston’s salt truck, the mentally unstable Peter (Jeb Kreager) and the secretive Basil (Ken Leung). Their casting is shrewd: Kreager played a creepy cop on Mare of Easttown; Leung starred in Lost for years. Evanston exists somewhere between these two shows, moving from the gritty, wintry realism of Easttowns to the Losts Manichaean, an allegorical menace.

Arbery is the playwright of the moment, both our politics adjacent to fascism and that of the global existential climate crisis. He was a 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Heroes of the Fourth Turning, his portrayal of the right-wing faithful; this production, directed by the New Group and directed by Danya Taymor (she also directed Heroes), is the second major production from her to appear in New York this year. (Corsicana was at Playwrights Horizons over the summer, and his relative softness might linger for some audiences.) Taken with his more piece Plano, these works display the components of the Arbery style. He employs a sense of the hidden, whether as a supernatural presence or as a coincidence that goes beyond the rational. It is rhythmically very free, alternating between long stretches of text, realistic speech and rapid exchanges of language as sound. And there’s a single drumbeat that guides his work: things are bad, the badness is here and, sorry to say, the badness is getting closer.

Taymor, as before, explores all the delicate nuances of Arberys. Peter and Basil communicate in shorthand constructed over their long nights on the roads, and the wonderful Leung and Kreager infuse a few pages of back-and-forth sophomores (Fuck you. No fuck you ha-ha) with layers complex drama. Their boss, assistant director of public works in charge of the city’s snow removal operations Jane Maiworm (Quincy Tyler Bernstine, honored by the Obies in 2019 for sustained excellence), likes to spend in the pre-dawn hours before the men don’t go on tour. She reassures their spirits and reads them articles from the local newspaper. Will rising salt prices lead to layoffs? Are the roads safe? Maiworm is the conscience of the piece, ready to defend her progressive, painstaking and impossible work, even when challenged. Administration is service! Every day! This is what I do! she’s crying.

Maiworm has an adult stepdaughter, Jane Jr. (Rachel Sachnoff), who lives on a narrow ledge between debilitating anxiety and function, and she panics when her mother leaves her alone. There’s something underneath everything and it makes us all want to die, she says, in one of Sachnoff’s most gripping scenes. Peter, too, feels this awful psychic pressure, and his pleasant exchanges with Basil in the cab of their truck, they have a little hilarity about the heat finally coming and don’t want to celebrate too much, because it might offend the truck can’t not keep his depression at bay.

PETER: Thanks for trying to cheer me up, but it takes time to figure it out. I have cold toes. BRESULTS: It’s a cold day. PETER: Minus seventeen. Throw time. Suppa time for us. Throw time. BRESULTS: Start time. PETER: Okay, but have you thought about what it would be like to die? BRESULTS: Like what, or like what, the feeling? PETER: The feeling, yeah, of death, when it happens, what happens in your heart or your brain. BRESULTS: Peter, are you asking me to deepen this feeling with you?

Everyone is afraid. Maiworm is having horrible dreams about paving options. Basil misses his home in Greece, which he left for some unnamed reason, perhaps informed by the strange short stories he writes. But Peter is the one buzzing with menace. One moment he speaks with innocent enthusiasm, like the Dominos pizza tracker; the next day, his overloaded emotional system is racing. The melancholy is slowly contagious, but Peter also conveys an immediate, crackling sense of danger. Kreager is tall, and he uses his height effectively. He suddenly looms up next to Leung, like a tree that jumped in front of a skidding car.

In a world of content disclaimers (one of which is included on the theaters’ website) and careful phrasing, Arberys’ gloom and outspokenness about death wishfulness are shocking. Characters connect because of shared hallucinations or coinciding suicidal thoughts. You’re not really going to silently kill yourself one night out of nowhere, Peter tells JaneJr., even though we worried about his ability to self-harm for most of the show. Maybe one just enjoys looking at the shadowy body of it, he suggests, elliptically, and the piece elicits exactly that kind of Greek tragedy-style catharsis of watching people say and think the worst. , knowing it’s not real.

Evanston was set in Massachusetts in 2018, but it somehow contains much of the desperation of the past three destabilizing years: There’s not a twinkle of sunshine, even though Arbery is reliably funny and, at the upside down, galvanizing. It tackles a host of hyper-relevant issues: a climate that’s getting less clement every year, the biome-destroying potential of road salt (that’s what happens to rabbits in the winter. They eat salt and die confused, says Maiworm) , US municipal underinvestment, untreated mental illness. Maiworm is a follower of urban planner Jane Jacobs. (It’s Jane’s third play; Fates, Graces, and Furies also come in threes.) She gives the guys Jacobs’ book, The Death and Life of Great American Cities. Basil has memorized a quote, which he recites for Jane Jr.: There is an even nastier quality than ugliness or outright mess, and that nastier quality is the dishonest mask of a pretended order.

Arberys’ project as a playwright is to tear off this dishonest mask of pretended order, using the means at his disposal, the empathetic tools of performance and the electrifying effects of savage unreality. Very strange things happen in the deep nights and early mornings of Evanston Salt Costs Climbing: characters escape from nightmares, dead people rise from under the asphalt, people comfort each other, paradoxically, in despair.

The reason is, I think, that Arbery writes about problems that tend to lead to self-indulgent despair. Look what we were doing to land, we think well, it’s too far now to do anything. But what if looking at the heart of the disaster could actually lead us to action? In Evanston, something thrilling and dark and Lovecraftian wants us to have lost it. The weather is getting worsegot it. But Maiworm is definitely still going. What’s so scary about some garage doors in the face of hard work? You couldn’t make that point so well without Bernstine in the role. As she has done in countless fine performances, she anchors the show with her wry, raspy voice and refusal to sentimentalize. At one point, she struggles in a gale against the howling wind. She doesn’t have her parka; she is vulnerable. But I tell you I wouldn’t bet on the wind.