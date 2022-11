Kangana Ranaut credits Tabu for the success of two post-pandemic Bollywood blockbusters-Entertainment News, Firstpost

The tireless outspoken Kangana Ranaut has done it again. She said Tabu saved Bollywood! How? By simply being part of the two great successes of post-Covid Hindi cinema: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and now Drishyam 2. Admittedly, it’s a pretty ingenious method of minimizing the gender bias that’s prevalent in the film industry. Just look beyond the obvious reason for the success of both films and go below the surface and dig some imaginary cheers. So it was not Kartik Aaryan who did Bhool Bhoulaiya 2 the spellbinding success that it has been. And the public don’t flock to Drishyam 2 to witness Ajay Devgn’s stealthy performance as a fiercely protective family man. No, we are all Tabu fans and love seeing her surprise us. These surprising performances have sadly disappeared lately. Tabu played a minimal role in the success of the two post-lockdown blockbusters. It’s a sad commentary on the gender bias that governs box office economics: female heroes don’t make profitable collections. If they had made the latest version of Kangana Ranauts Dhaakadwho was a well-made heroine actress, would have had the steps. The sad reality is that the only film starring a heroine that has conquered the box office lately is Sanjay Leela Bhansalis. Gangubai Kathiawadi. Every other film in the female hero genre in recent times has underperformed. Alia, bow down. So say that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2 clicked because of Tabu i.e. The Kashmir Files and Kathikeya 2 were blockbusters because of Anupam Kher. dil ke liye khayal achcha hai, Ghalib. But the truth is different. We need to celebrate both hits without prejudice for more movies to work in the future. Blind readings of the twin triumphs will only lead to dead ends. I wish Tabu, Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan would make successful movies like they did in the past with Chandni Bar, Queen and Story. Those days are sadly behind us now. All of the recent films Taapsee Pannu has frontline have underperformed. Hema Malini was the only heroine who could have audiences rushing to theaters movie after movie in the 1970s and 80s. by no means the rule. Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has written about Bollywood long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha. Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.

