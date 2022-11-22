Entertainment
Bollywood Creative Curations – The New Indian Express
Express press service
CHENNAI: For nearly two decades, Trishla Baid Arora has brought her creativity to the service of the Hindi film industry as a creative writer. Although the oscillation between screenwriting and curating looks like a trip to two poles, the passion that drives her to create something unique is the common bond that connects them both. Venturing into the realm of fashion design, Trishla is opening doors for Chennai locals with her new Shopaholics store in Nungambakkam. Shopaholics will be unlike anything Chennai has ever seen. There are many high-end luxury boutiques on the one hand and global brands that have become too common these days on the other. I would describe my collection as easy and appropriate for the Chennai weather, Trishla commented of her store which was opened by actor Priya Anand on Saturday.
From writer to designer
Growing up in Chennai, Trishla moved to Mumbai at the age of 21 with her dream of entering Bollywood. Collaborating with major production houses in the country, from Yash Raj Films to Red Chillies Entertainment and Dharma Productions, she has worked for commercials, music videos and films like Dhoom 2, Ra-One, Billu Barber, Om Shanti Om and Hungama . Clothing and style came into her life seven years ago after the birth of her son. A hobby she started to kill boredom has now materialized in a store.
Two years ago, during lockdown, when we moved to Chennai, I couldn’t imagine opening a store. We came here for vacation, got stuck and finally decided to stay here. I also did some exhibits and the response I received from them was pleasant and beyond my expectation. Even though my store is here, I still commute between the two cities, Mumbai and Chennai, to continue working in films, shared the writer-turned-designer who is currently working on her first film as a producer.
What’s in the store?
Providing a wardrobe of colorful chiffons and cotton outfits with exquisite pearl and natural stone jewelry collections, each piece handpicked by Trishla herself, the store is a one-stop solution for the affordable designer collection . According to Trishla, dresses, casual tops, tunics, shirts, skirts, matching sets and kurtis, all in bright colors, are perfect for lunches, brunches, happy hours, holidays and parties. The highlights of the jewelry collection are the baroque pearl necklace and the designer belts.
Stripes, tie-dyes, pastel shades, prints and embroidery are in pure linen, cotton and pleated fabrics. The clothes come from all over the world, to name a few, Delhi, Bombay, Jaipur, Kolkata, Thailand and Korea. The jewelry collection is also close to my heart because I am a jewelry enthusiast and I style each garment with its perfect jewelry. Customers can find everything they need for their stylish look here and I’d love to give them some styling tips,” Trishla said. At a price range below Rs 10,000, Shopaholics is a new addition to the unique fashion boutiques in the city.
The store is located at 8 Avenue Road, Lane behind Signora Sarees, Nungambakkam. For more details, visit shopaholics_at_heart on Instagram.
