Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor ‘constantly bickered’: Suneel Darshan | Bollywood
In the early 2000s, there was a brief period when Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor were all said to be about to get married. In the end, they separated and eventually married other people. Their romance blossomed on the sets of the only movie they did together – Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya. Recently, filmmaker Suneel Darshan, the producer of the film, opened up about the actors’ relationship and why he always believed they weren’t meant to be. Read also : Karisma Kapoor shares photo with Aishwarya Rai for the first time
Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya was released in 2002. It was directed by Dharmesh Darshan and also starred Akshay Kumar. The film was not a box office success upon release. Abhishek and Karisma broke up shortly after the film’s release.
In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, when Suneel was asked about the relationship rumours, he replied: There were no rumours. It was confirmed. They were a couple and were getting married. We attended the engagement. I was part of it. The Kapoor sisters were very close because of my respect for Babita ji. As for Abhishek, Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya was a special movie and it had to be. It was the only movie where Abhishek and Karisma Kapoor were cast together. They never worked together before or after.
The filmmaker said that even while filming the movie, he felt we weren’t meant to be together. He recalled, They really weren’t meant for each other. There were constant quarrels. Maybe that’s how some people are. I always wondered if they were really made for each other. Abhishek is a nice boy. Lolo (nickname of Karismas) is also a very friendly person. But maybe some things are destined.
Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. They have daughter Samaira (b. 2005) and son Kiaan (b. 2010). The couple divorced in 2016. Abhishek finally married actor Aishwarya Rai in 2007. They are parents to daughter Aaradhya, who is 11 years old.
