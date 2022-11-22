When Imran Khan advised people against joining Bollywood: ‘The film business is notoriously hard to break into… doesn’t get any easier’





Imran Khan may only have a few films to his credit, but he has always impressed fans with his wisdom and clear thoughts. Jaane Tu Ya actor Jaane Na left Bollywood voluntarily and kept himself out of the limelight. He was, however, recently spotted at the engagement of Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan. As he interacted with the paparazzi, fans missed his presence and even demanded he return.

Interestingly, the actor didn’t have all the good things to say about Bollywood even when he was a part of it. In 2014, he held an AMA session on Reddit, where he answered questions from fans, in the most honest way. Whether it’s talking about Aamir Khan’s nephew, Bollywood parties or even talking about how life in the industry can get very suffocating. One of his answers stood out, where he actually warned people against joining the movie industry. Calling it a “notoriously hard to break into” industry, he said it doesn’t even get easier once you’re in it. Imran Khan mentioned that anyone looking for a break will get nothing more than a token amount, which will never be enough to survive in Mumbai. He shared that you need to have a certain degree of financial stability before you can think about working full-time in movies. “Unfortunately, nothing you say can make this decision any easier for you…I can’t tell you what you should do, or how things may unfold. I’m sorry man, this is going to be hard for you one way or another. The movie industry is notoriously difficult to break into, and it really doesn’t get any easier once you’re in it. silver. Certainly not enough to survive in Bombay and support a family. The harsh reality is that you need to have some degree of financial stability before you even think about working in this line full time,” he wrote. Imran’s brutal truth saga didn’t end there, as he went on to say that he advises people against joining Bollywood, especially his friends, as he doesn’t want them to face the ” disappointment that accompanies the territory”. The Delhi Belly actor wrote: “As someone who has spent the last eight years working here, my advice to most people is ‘don’t do it’. It’s harder than you can handle it. ‘imagine. I’ve seen so many people get chewed and spit out. It’s heartbreaking. I wouldn’t advise any of my friends to give it a shot; I wouldn’t want them to have to deal with the disappointments that come with the territory. Imran debuted with the 2008 film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Delhi Belly and I Hate Love Storys among others are other films by Imran. He made his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keeping Walking India in 2018. In an interview with Navbharat Times, Imran’s friend, actor Akshay Oberoi confirmed that Imran had stopped acting. He said: My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4am and call. Me and Imran have been together for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West. He added, See, Imran Khan has left the theater for the time being. As far as I know there is a better writer and director inside Imran. I don’t know when he will direct his film himself, I’m not going to pressure him, but as a friend, I think he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran Khan directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensitivity and understanding of cinema is very high.

