Kartik Aaryan turns 32: Bollywood’s ‘Shehzada’ is king of monologues and sequels – In PICS | New





English 2538514 From comedy films like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” to intense thriller “Dhamaka”, the actor has delivered incredible performances in different genres over the years. https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/kartik-aaryan-turns-32-bollywoods-shehzada-is-the-king-of-monologues-and-sequels-in-pics-2538556 Updated: November 22, 2022, 08:23 IST Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan 1/ten Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan enjoys huge fan following and releases the success of his horror film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, the actor has been on a signing spree and will soon be seen in many big projects . From comedy films like “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” to intense thriller “Dhamaka”, the actor has delivered incredible performances in different genres over the years. Monologue ‘Pyaar ka Punchnama’… 2/ten The actor stepped into the limelight after his 5-minute long monologue of “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” went viral and netizens praised him for his amazing dialogue, after which he won the title of “Monologue king”. of his fans. Rooh Baba 3/ten And after the success of `Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2`, Kartik also got the title of “King of Sequels”, as he will soon be seen in various hit movie sequels like `Aashiqui` and `Hera Pheri` for which fans have been impatient. expect. Kartik Aaryan’s Best Performances 4/ten “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” was among the Bollywood films that received massive responses from the audience, while some big budget ones failed to impress the fans at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke records! 5/ten Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles and collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office and Kartik received a lot of appreciation for his performance. Kartik Aaryan-Akshay Kumar 6/ten Looking back, Kartik faced a lot of backlash on social media after the creators unveiled his first look of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” wearing a yellow salwar kameez, fans compared his look with that of Akshay Kumar from the first episode. But the actor has proven himself and delivered the biggest hit of his career in 2022. Leader in ‘Aashiqui 3’ seven/ten After that, he became the favorite of the director and producer and was offered the third installment of the hit franchise “Aashiqui” with director Anurag Basu and also “Hera Pheri 3” by Firoz Nadiadwala. Karthik in Hera Phéri 3 8/ten Actor Paresh Rawal recently confirmed the news on his Twitter account that Kartik will be seen in the third installment of “Hera Pheri”, for which he received mixed reactions from fans on social media. Although an official confirmation from the manufacturers is still awaited. The romantic films of Kartik Aaryan 9/ten Apart from that, Kartik was also a part of Imtiaz Ali’s romantic drama film “Love Aaj Kal”, but he failed to impress the audience at the box office and was also offered “Dostana 2” from Karan Johar, but due to his breakup. together with the producer the actor `Luka Chuppi` took an exit from the film. upcoming movies ten/ten Kartik will also be seen in director Rohit Dhawan’s family artist “Shehzada”, musical romance saga “Satyaprem Ki Kahta”, director Hansal Mehta’s “Captain India” and Kabir Khan’s next.

