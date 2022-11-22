Karan brought ‘bad luck’ to Bollywood by bringing ‘NRI culture’, criticizes veteran filmmaker





Veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, known for his popular Bollywood films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, while promoting his film Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher, the director talked about the filmmakers Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. . NRI Culture in Bollywood Films While speaking to ETimes, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya talked about the different phases of Bollywood film industry and South Indian films being more rooted in Indian culture. The filmmaker thinks that nowadays films shot in South India are more rooted in Indian culture. Hum Saath creator Saath Hain said: It’s a phase, but I think people want to see Indian stories. Indians will be Indians at the end of the day. And I’m very happy that Indian stories are being told. Talking about the other phases he saw in the Bollywood film industry, Sooraj Barjatya said: I clearly remember that when I directed Maine Pyaar Kiya, there was a phase of love stories. With Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the whole family culture came into play. Then Adi and Karan (filmmakers Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar) introduced the NRI phase. What I think is that the public also travels everywhere. People can afford to travel. I feel like people also want to show their roots to their kids. So, now movies have also returned to Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra etc. For the uninitiated, Aditya Chopra showed NRI life to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Karan Johar to Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna among many others. Many of their films, based on and aimed at NRI audiences, became major box office hits. Deep Rooted Southern Films The movie Kantara has become the talk of the town even in Hindi belts. The Kannada-language action thriller became a sensation for 4 main reasons: strong product, epic climax, storytelling that shows people’s real struggles, and popularity among the regional population that has caught up with the rest of the nation. by the word. – word of mouth advertising. The main reason for the success is that the southern filmmakers stayed true to Indian culture and showed the true essence of our tradition. Now Hindi cinema and its so-called pundits must take note of the outright rejection they have received from the public. This rejection may be linked to the fact that most of the actors involved in the project to reinterpret history lack credibility. Either there is no research or there is not enough. Emphasizing pro-Hindu sentiments may serve the advertising purpose of attracting a few to theaters. Keeping them inside is a more difficult task.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metrosaga.com/karan-brought-the-bad-luck-to-bollywood-by-bringing-nri-culture-slams-veteran-filmmaker/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos