Kartik Aaryan | Kartik Aaryan’s birthday message

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the most in-demand actors in Bollywood. is enjoying a successful period in his acting career. Today he was a year older. The huge success of this year’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has helped the actor establish himself as one of the most popular and hardworking young stars in Hindi films. Kartik Aaryan shared a glimpse of how his family surprised him on his 32nd birthday at midnight. The actor’s parents surprised him with a chocolate cake, and pet Katori also joined in the celebration. The actor was seen wearing a plain gray t-shirt with blue jeans. Sharing the photos from the birthday party at home, Kartik wrote on Instagram, With every birth I wish I was born like your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mom-dad, Katori and Kiki. Celebrity reaction to the post Reacting to the post, several celebrities and her fans wished her a very happy birthday with heartfelt wishes. Kriti Sanon, wrote, Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo. I have the best gift for you.. stay tuned!. Farah Khan commented, “You are mom, dad, you are the sweetest…” Armaan Malik wrote, “Happy birthday brother full of love and blessings!!!” with heart emojis. Ayushmann Khurrana also wrote: Happy Birthday KA! Rakul Preet Singh commented, Happppy happppy bdayyyy you star!! Have the most amazing yeargggg! Let the sky be the limit. Ronit Roy also wrote Happy Birthday. I love you Koki. Don’t Miss: Nykaa Pink Friday Sale: 10 Deals You Can’t Miss Career Aaryan made his Bollywood debut in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011). After that, he made Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), the latter of which became a big hit. Due to his roles in the romantic comedies Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, he has increased his appeal among young people. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies this year, was one of its productions and a big hit. Don’t Miss: Who Is Nikhil Kamath, Manushi Chillar’s Rumored Boyfriend Upcoming works Aaryan’s next role will be in the thriller, Freddy, which premieres December 2 on Disney.+ Hotstar. It will stream on Hotstar and Disney Plus. He will then star in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, and he will next appear with Kiara Advani in the love story Satyaprem Ki Katha. Also watch: Share your impressions with us on our Facebook page. For more stories like this, stay tuned to HerZindagi. Did you like this article? To download ElleZindagi App for a smooth experience Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

