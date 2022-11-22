Babylon Featurette teases the depravity and debauchery of early Hollywood





A new featurette for the director Damien Chazellethe epic to come Babylon highlights the “depravity and debauchery” of early Hollywood. In the two-minute video, titled “Welcome to Babylon” and shared by Paramount Pictures, Chazelle describes the film as “the greatest thing” he has ever attempted. Babylon marks another upgrade for the Oscar-winning filmmaker, who erupted with the intense drama Whiplashand achieved iconic status with the musical La La Land.

The film is set during a particularly unstable time in Hollywood history, when the film industry was transitioning from the silent era to walkie-talkies. The film is told through the perspective of a humble assistant named Manny, played by newcomer bald diego. “He is our guide throughout the story,” says Chazelle. “He is our eyes and ears through an outsider’s perspective.” The cast also includes more popular stars such as Margot Robbie and brad pittwho reunite after working together a few years ago on another Tinseltown epic, Quentin Tarantinoit is Once upon a time in Hollywood. COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY “The story follows several characters who have ambitions to be part of something bigger than themselves,” Pitt explains in the video, over shots of his movie star character Jack Conrad crossing the desert in a sparkling car. Robbie, meanwhile, describes her character Nellie as “a tornado”. Nellie is a determined young actress, proud to have walked in the door on her own terms. Pitt concludes by calling the film a true “epic”. He added: “It’s funny sometimes, it’s sexy sometimes; the movie is so big,” set to shots of wild parties, car chases and a random crocodile. We also see glimpses of the central characters working on a period epic in the desert and engaging in all sorts of questionable behavior as they fight to be seen and heard amidst the chaos. RELATED: ‘Babylon’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far Babylon held its first screenings a few days ago, with early reactions teasing a “cocaine-baked” antics that split audiences in two. Chazelle debuted with the lowkey Guy and Madeline on a park benchbut it’s only after Whiplash that he has become a force to be reckoned with in the industry. He validated expectations with La La Land, for which he became the youngest winner of the Best Director Oscar. Chazelle’s last film was the unconventional Neil Armstrong biopic first manwhich was as jaw-dropping as anything he’s ever done, but bombed at the box office, which had a massive impact on his awards season performance. Babylon also stars John Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, PJ Byrne, Luc Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Catherine Waterston, ChipJeff Garlin, Eric Robert, Ethan Suplee, Samara weaving, Olivia Wilde. The film will be released in theaters on December 23. You can watch the new featurette here and read the official synopsis below: From Damien Chazelle, BABYLON is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles directed by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of overweening ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of several characters during a time of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

