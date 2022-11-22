Entertainment
‘Supernatural’ actor and Oklahoma native Nicki Aycox dies at 47
Oklahoma-born actress and TV actress Nicki Aycox, best known for playing Meg Masters on the popular CW series Supernatural, died Nov. 16. She was 47 years old.
Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, shared the news in a November 17 Facebook post..
“My beautiful, intelligent, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side. Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Ceklosky posted on Facebook.
Born May 26, 1975, in Hennessey, Aycox grew up in the small town of Kingfisher County, graduated from Enid High School, and studied for three semesters at the University of Oklahoma.
“When I went from Hennessey to Enid, I was playing basketball and I was a really good athlete,” Aycox told The Oklahoman in a 2009 interview.
“But Enid had a theater program, and before I knew it I quit basketball and was doing the annual game. Catherine Johnston was my teacher there, and she really bugged me. in me.
After:OKC filmmaker Kyle Roberts talks about the growth of Oklahoma’s film industry
The Oklahoma actor has appeared on numerous television series
Beginning in the mid-1990s, Aycox made guest appearances on numerous television shows, including “3rd Rock from the Sun”, “Boy Meets World”, “Ally McBeal”, “The X-Files”, “Criminal Minds “, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “Longmire”.
She had longer runs on shows like “Providence,” “Cold Case,” and “Dark Blue.”
Aycox also appeared in the films “Jeepers Creepers 2”, “Perfect Stranger” and The Girl on the Train.
Between 2006 and 2008, Aycox had a recurring role on Supernatural as fan-favorite character Meg Masters, a human woman possessed by an unnamed demon in the show’s first season.
“Disgusted to hear the great #NickiAycox, our first #MegMasters, has passed away. Too young. She was a delight and delivered lines like honey and venom. I marvel at how she made a word simple as dull legendary,” “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke wrote on November 20 on Twitter.
‘The X-Files’ writer and executive producer Frank Spotnitz also posted on Twitter that he was “heartbroken to learn of the death of the brilliant Nicki Aycox, a wonderful actress who made the difficult easy.”
Aycox’s last apparent screen role was in the 2014 Lifetime Movie Dead on Campus. She took out a Jazzy music EP titled “Red Velvet Room” in 2015.
The ‘Supernatural’ singer was undergoing treatment for leukemia
In March 2021, Aycox revealed on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with leukemia and was undergoing chemotherapy after mistaking her symptoms for COVID-19. Until the beginning of this year, she posted about his battle with cancer on Instagram.
Although she hasn’t visited her home state in a while, Aycox told The Oklahoman in 2009 that she still has family in Ardmore, Tulsa and Hennessey.
“I spent 20 wonderful years in Oklahoma,” she said. “Of course, I always call Oklahoma home.
