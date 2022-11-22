REVEALED: HURT by Akshay Kumars’ Statements on Hera Pheri 3, Firoz Nadaidwala Decides to Go Ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 Also Without Akshay : Bollywood News





A lot has happened in the past week when it comes to the long-awaited movie,Hera Phéri 3. On Friday, November 11, Paresh Rawal unexpectedly confirmed to a fan that Kartik Aaryan pocketedHera Phéri 3. This has angered Akshay Kumar fans ever since.Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2(2022) The actor put himself in the shoes of the elders. The next day, Saturday November 12,bollywood hungamapublish a detailed article in which we informed the readers that producer Firoz Nadiadwala was forced to sign Kartik Aaryan as Akshay quoted a hefty price tag of Rs. 90 crores plus profit share. Kartik, meanwhile, was ready to come aboard for Rs. 30 crores. REVEALED: HURT by Akshay Kumars statements on Hera Pheri 3, Firoz Nadaidwala decides to go ahead with Awara Paagal Deewana 2 and Welcome 3 also without Akshay On the same day, during the 20th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022 in Delhi, Akshay Kumar confirmed that he had withdrawnHera Phéri 3. However, he felt he had to turn down the sequel as he was unhappy with the film’s script. bollywood hungamahas now come across another development. A source saidbollywood hungamaAkshay Kumar was hurt that he couldn’t be a part ofHera Phéris next installment since the franchise holds a special place in his career. However, Firoz Nadiadwala was just practical. Akshay refused to lower its price. It can’t be a one-way street; it’s not fair that only Akshay makes money while the producer suffers losses. And after the pandemic, we have no other choice but to lower our remuneration. The source added that Firoz tried to explain this to Akshay, but he didn’t give in. With no other choice, Firoz Nadiadwala embarked Kartik Aaryan forHera Phéri 3. It was then that Akshay Kumar realized that Firoz actually meant business. Even after this episode, Firoz Nadiadwala intended to doAwara Paagal Deewana 2andWelcome 3. The source said that Firoz made it clear to Akshay Kumar that he was the first choice for these two very exciting sequels. He hoped that he and Akshay could sit down and work on the commercials to benefit everyone. However, things took a turn. The source revealed, After Akshay Kumar publicly stated that he was datingHera Phéri 3due to problems in the script, Firoz was left disappointed and hurt. He has now decided to go ahead withAwara Paagal Deewana 2andWelcome 3without Akshay. The priority, however, would beHera Phéri 3at present. Read also : EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar once sat ON THE FLOOR to hear the story of THIS movie More pages: Welcome 3 Box Office Collection, Welcome 3 Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

