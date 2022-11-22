Supernatural’s Meg Masters, actor Nicki Aycox, dies after serious illness





Former actor and Supernatural star Nicki Aycox died aged 47 after being diagnosed with leukemia in March 2021. His sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed his death in a Facebook post last Thursday. “My beautiful, intelligent, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” she said. She posted several photos of the actor with Mr Raab, their nephews and their dog Olive. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” she said. Ms Raab Ceklosky did not reveal a cause of death, but in March 2021 Aycox posted on her Instagram page that she had been diagnosed with leukaemia. Loading Instagram content “I got very sick, thinking I had COVID in January and February,” she said. “I ended up in a hospital where they were diagnosed with leukemia.” “I want everyone to know that I’m doing incredibly well and fighting through (sic) chemo. I’ll update with a better pic of myself and talk about staying positive during (sic) the worst times.” From X-Files to Supernatural Aycox, born in 1975, was best known for her role in the fantasy TV show Supernatural, where she played Meg Masters, alongside co-stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Early in her career, she had a role in the movie Double Tap as well as guest appearances on the television shows Third Rock from the Sun, Boy Meets World and Providence. Her role in The X-Files led to a role in the film version in 2008. Later, she starred in CSI, Dark Blue, Cold Case, and many more TV shows. Some of his last acting gigs included The Glades, Girl On The Train and his last role, in 2014, was in Dead on Campus. Supernatural and The Boys creator Erik Kripke wrote on Twitter that he was disgusted to learn of Aycox’s passing. “She was a delight and delivered lines like honey and venom. I marvel at how she made a simple word like dull legendary.” Cold Case co-star Danny Pino reacted by saying he was heartbroken over Aycox’s passing. “The beautifully poetic dance of her artistry, strength and vulnerability is an enduring gift she gave to all of us.” X-Files and Man in the High Castle writer and producer Frank Spotnitz also took to Twitter to offer his condolences to friends and family.

