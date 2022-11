West Hollywood vigil honors Colorado Springs shooting victims

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night in West Hollywood to honor the victims of an LGBTQ club shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where five people were killed and others injured. The shooting at the popular Club Q took place around 11:30 p.m. local time on Saturday and injured at least 18 people, authorities said. The 22-year-old suspect was located inside the club and arrested. Witnesses and police said some people inside Club Q helped subdue the suspect until police arrived. “It’s hard to put into words. It’s a very heavy day for our community,” said West Hollywood resident Jude Greeno, who attended the memorial. “Thoughts and prayers are not enough at this point. We have to do something. Our brothers and sisters are getting killed.” The motive remains under investigation. Los Angeles County Sheriff-elect Robert Luna also attended the vigil. “Can you imagine the people who were hurt or killed? They just went out to have fun,” Luna told reporters. “All you want to do is be safe when you go out. So our number one priority, for us, is to keep people safe.” “Gun violence continues to have a devastating and distinctive impact on LGBTQI+ communities across our country, and the threats of violence are growing,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday afternoon. “Places that are meant to be safe spaces of acceptance and celebration should never be turned into places of terror and violence,” Biden continued. “Yet it happens far too often. We must challenge the inequalities that contribute to violence against LGBTQI+ people. We cannot and should not tolerate hate.” Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn tweeted: “5 innocent people dead and dozens injured. My heart breaks for the families & friends of victims in Colorado Springs and the LGBTQ community who are seeing their worst fears of the consequences of hateful rhetoric unfold in real time* on #TransDayOfRemembrance no less.” In 2016, a shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, killed 49 people and injured 53 others. This shooter was fatally shot by the police.

