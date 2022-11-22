Films ties up cast for ‘Cancer’ foray into Bollywood





American production house Lonestar Films has signed Indian actors Sharib Hashmi (“The Family Man” from Amazon Prime Video) and Aahana Kumra (“Lipstick Under My Burkha” and “Call My Agent Bollywood” from Netflix) for “Cancer”. his foray into Bollywood film production. The high-profile Hindi-language thriller will be directed by Faisal Hashmi. Founded by Texas entrepreneur Pankaj Mamtora, Lonestar Films describes its first Indian production as a “mind-blowing thriller”. Currently in pre-production, “Cancer” is set to begin production early next year. A third lead actor has yet to join the cast. “I haven’t seen anything like it on an Indian screen. I’m very impressed with Faisal Hashmi who is a man of few words. I can’t wait to start filming for this amazing and unique story,” said Sharib Hashmi . Faisal Hashmi’s previous directorial work has been in the Gujarati film industry. His credits include 2017’s romantic comedy “Vitamin She” and 2019’s Short Circuit.” A mechanical engineer turned filmmaker, Faisal Hashmi is drawn to the horror, sci-fi and thriller genres. “Short Circuit” , considered to be the very first Gujarati science fiction film, has won numerous nominations across Gujarat. “I stayed with the film [“Cancer”] for a very long time and now that it’s about to take off, it seems almost surreal,” said Faisal Hashmi. “There are two types of stories. The first is what calms you down, like bedtime stories. After reading or hearing it, you fall asleep and have sweet dreams. The second is what rips you out of sleep and makes you restless, makes you think. This film is of the second type. Lonestar Films has set up operations in Mumbai, India, with journalist Devansh Patel on board as creative director. “While we have backed a distinctive thriller, Lonestar Films is also backing a unique murder mystery, real life event film and [one in the] cyberpunk genre,” Patel said. The production company is also exploring formats for web series, documentaries, short films and music videos.

