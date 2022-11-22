Shraddha Walkar Murder: TV actor Imran Nazir makes shocking revelations, claims Aftab is a drug addict





Image Source: PHOTO FILE Imran Nazir, Shraddha Walkar with Boyfriend Aftab Poonawalla Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: In a shocking expose, Mumbai-based TV actor Imran Nazir Khan today revealed that the late Shraddha Walkar, who was murdered by his living partner Aftab Poonawalla, confided in him two years ago in stating that her boyfriend was a drug addict and had been on drugs for almost 2-3 years and asked for his help. Khan was out of Mumbai in his home town of Chowkibal, Kupwara in Kashmir and was unaware of what was happening in Mumbai. He returned to Mumbai on Monday morning and was shocked to hear the news of Shraddha Walkar’s death on all news channels. Speaking to India TV, Nazir Khan said: “I knew Shraddha. She told me in February 2021 that she was living a hellish life. According to Shraddha, her boyfriend was a drug addict and had been on drugs for almost 2 – 3. She asked me about a rehab center for Aftab. Shraddha wanted Aftab to enter rehab and sought help from Imran for the same. Shraddha told Imran that she lacked the contacts and resources to help Aftab and asked the actor the same. Imran who has helped several underprivileged youths in their fight against drugs had promised to help Shraddha but unfortunately she did not contact him after he left for Delhi. Who is Imran Nazir? Imran Nazir Khan has acted in shows like Gathbandhan (Colors Hindi), Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (Sab TV), Mariam Khan Reporting Live (Star Plus), Hamari Bahu Silk (Zee TV), Madam Sir (Sab TV) among others . He is a popular social media influencer and digital promoter. He has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films in supporting roles. Imran has done over 500 print shoots and over 200 ramp shows for top fashion designers in India. He is a popular face in commercials and has been featured in over 50 music videos. He works with several NGOs and is a recognized social worker, supporting street children with their schooling and medical expenses. Murder case of Shraddha Walkar and Aftab Ponnawalla Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 and sawed his body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli, South Delhi, before throwing them across the street, police say. town several days after midnight. Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/news/shraddha-walkar-murder-updates-tv-actor-imran-nazir-makes-shocking-revelations-claims-aftab-poonawalla-is-drug-addict-latest-news-2022-11-22-825581 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos