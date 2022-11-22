Hollywood elites are cracking down on Candace Cameron Bure, Elon Musk, Dave Chappelle, all in the name of ‘tolerance’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pop Quiz: What do Dave Chappelle, Elon Musk and Candace Cameron Bure have in common?

Answer: The powerful glitterati want to banish them from the public space without seeing or hearing them in the name of tolerance. Our politically correct, self-proclaimed overlords, the perpetual “Karens” who have made every high school cafeteria a survival test for their social status, want them to remain quiet and in their respective corners. Turns out love IS NOT love if you don’t love the exact same things political correctness does.

Take Elon Musk, who might have thought that free speech was something Americans valued with fact-checking, especially since Twitter offered so much. But in his attempt to turn Twitter’s chronically unprofitable hyperbolic echo chamber into a business where customers really have a say, he has made some powerful enemies.

Black money accomplices linked to Hillary Clinton have hit out at Twitter advertisers saying a profitable social media site would ‘toxify’ communication. They cannot have free citizens who speak the truth to power or who know the truth. Otherwise, why do you think Democrats invested in fake news sites during an election year?

JERRY SEINFELD SAYS THE SUBJECT OF DAVE CHAPPELLE’S SNL MONOLOGUE CALLS FOR A CONVERSATION

One wonders where these fact-checkers were when the United Nations reported years ago that sites like Twitter were being used to facilitate terrorist activity, or when the New York Post was kicked off Twitter for telling the truth about Hunter Bidens’ abandoned laptop, full of disturbing details of influence peddling allegedly involving President Joe Biden. “Twitter allows people like Louis Farrakhan, Richard Spencer, Ali Khamenei, Nicolas Maduro and OJ Simpson to tweet freely,” Fox noted. But heaven forbid, anything that ruffles AOC feathers eludes fact checkers.

It looks like Twitters Karen Patrol was willing to ignore a bit of the terrorism chatter if the Christians were quiet.

Case in point: Consider the recent controversy surrounding the former “Full House” star Cameron Candace Bure, who made a career out of programming that you don’t have to turn off when a kid walks into a room.

The publicly Christian actress had the nerve to say that a Christian faith-based Great American Family Network (GAF) would expect him to portray the Christian faith in a positive way and would even agree with thousands of years of human history by supporting traditional marriage. This means that in today’s culture, the union of a man and a woman must be defined as the heart of a family, working together for better for worse, for the richest for the poorer, as long as they both live.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE DISCUSS ‘A DIFFICULT YEAR’, HOW FAITH IS HER ‘HEART AND FOUNDATION’

Since I’ve been married for 30 years, you don’t have to tell me that marriage requires something big or that some people don’t. But that’s not the point.

Candace Bure simply said that the GAF network would support storylines with such families. She noted that there were other networks, like the Hallmark Channel, offering other types of content and other types of relationships.

CANDACE CAMERON BURE RESPONDS TO BACKGROUND ON TRADITIONAL WEDDING REMARKS AND SAYS SHE LOVES EVERYBODY

His channel, His choice, right? Bad.

Usually, when curators are offended by the content, the advice is “don’t watch it”. Well back to you. No one will be forced to watch, and no one is forcing people to log into Twitter.

In fact, no one even has to work there. Last week, Musk again told his staff in a shocking act among the Snowflake cohort that if they wanted their jobs at Twitter, they should work.

Seeing the outrage, you’d think Babylon Bee was making a parody: “Millennials and Gen Z said to work for a paycheck. Tears drown emotional support animals.”

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NOTICE NEWSLETTER

The very existence of an alternative point of view or any alternative outlet is a mental thorn to the left. You can have any opinion you like as long as it’s theirs.

Nobody knows that better than Dave Chappelle. The talented comedian goes out of his way to say he supports everyone, and yet, by retaining the right to crack a joke, he’s controversial.

Unlike Candace Bure, parents can’t watch Chappelle’s shows without the remote handy. Any honest assessment of gritty humor shows that no one completely escapes without a hit. And it’s his comedy, for which he won the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at a John F. Kennedy Center event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He won because he’s funny, unlike the current crop of sagging speakers posing as “comedians” on late-night television. Ratings are a brutally honest assessment of talent.

Mark Twain once said, “Never argue with stupid people, they will bring you down to their level and then beat you with experience.” Unfortunately, the cancel culture provides that beat for too many people today.