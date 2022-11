KSS forays into Bollywood with debut feature Hind

New Delhi (India), November 22: KSS Productions and Entertainment headed by Kan Singh Sodha has announced its Hindi feature debut Siniolchu directed by veteran director Indranil Ghosh, starring Raghuvir Yadav, Prem Kumar Pradhan, Riya Bhujel and Tiyasha. Siniolchu is set against the backdrop of Sikkim. As the slogan of Sikkim says, a beautiful little hamlet, many of which form the true beauty of Sikkim, is the epicenter of history. The houses of the main characters are set against the backdrop of Siniolchu Peak. The cultural nuances of the Sikkimese people are highlighted throughout the storyline and all the secondary characters played by the local cast. The mention of the use of organic products by the people of Sikkim is an integral part of the storyline. Enthusiastic about the film, acclaimed set designer and director, Indranil Ghosh said, “It’s a human story based on real events. And this sweet relationship of friendship between two humans, transcending the barriers of age, has a unique and touching global appeal. .” The story revolves around Daowa and his chickens. His only occupation was to sell their eggs. His only human friend was eight-year-old Maya, with whom he was having a good time. One day, the chief declares the prohibition to sell eggs and hens. What happens next forms the heart of the story. “The film’s story is so strongly tied to nature and the gentle people of the hills that after seeing this film, I’m sure many would want to come here to find peace and serenity.” famous actor Raghubir Yadav said Positive about the film, producer Kan Singh Sodha said, “Siniolchu tells a simple story of friendship, joy and pain. And the language of emotions is universal.” Directed by Indranil Ghosh, produced by KSS Productions and Entertainment, Siniolchu will be released very soon. KSS Productions & Entertainment with its Hindi feature debut Siniolchu will make a foray into Bollywood. They have already produced Bengali films Thammar Boyfriend, 8/12 – Binay Badal Dinesh, Hridpindo.

