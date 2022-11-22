‘Supernatural’ actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 after battle with leukemia, family say





Actress Nicki Aycox, who played the original Meg Masters on “Supernatural,” died last week at the age of 47, her sister-in-law wrote on Facebook. The cause of death has not been confirmed, but Aycox had been battling leukemia since 2021. “My beautiful, intelligent, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” actor Susan Raab Ceklosky’s sister-in-law wrote on Facebook. November 17. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her.” My beautiful, intelligent, fierce, incredibly talented and loving sister-in-law Nicki Aycox Raab passed away yesterday with… posted by Susan Raab Ceklosky on Thursday, November 17, 2022 Aycox’s first acting credit dates back to 1996 for the television series “Weird Science.” She then had roles in “The Twilight Zone”, “The X-Files”, “CSI” and “Jeepers Creepers 2” before landing the role of the demon Meg Masters in the CW series “Supernatural”. She was in four episodes of the series in 2006 before returning for another in 2008, according to IMDB. Aycox announced in March 2021 that she had been diagnosed with leukemia after feeling “very sick” for several months and thinking she had COVID. “I want everyone to know that I’m doing incredibly well and fighting through chemo,” she says on Instagram at the time. Since then, most of her Instagram posts have been related to her health and treatment. “Hopefully by the holidays of 2022 I will be out of this leukemia nightmare,” she wrote in January, saying she had just started another round of chemotherapy, a new transplant and a possible T cell therapy. But in recent months, his health seemed to deteriorate. In March, she said she was looking for a place to rent for two to four months. “The treatment is getting difficult and we are taking a long drive several times a week,” she wrote. “It’s wreaking havoc.” Her last Instagram post was in March this year, lying in a hospital bed and singing the 80s song “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake. Eric Kripke, who created ‘Supernatural’, tweeted that he was “disgusted” to learn of Aycox’s death. “Too young. She was a delight and delivered lines like honey and venom,” he said. “I marvel at how she has made such a simple word as ‘dull’ legendary.” Gut to hear the great #NickiAycoxour first #MegMasters, deceased. Too young. She was a delight and delivered lines like honey and venom. I marvel at how legendary she has made a word as simple as “dull.” #TO TEAR APART #SPN #SPNFamily @JensenAckles @jarpad pic.twitter.com/2xBK9rxs31 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) November 20, 2022 Jim Beaver, who plays Bobby Singer on the show, said his first episode was with Aycox. “She was a wonderful actress and a lovely colleague. I’m so sad to hear of her death,” he said. tweeted on Sunday. “Sleep well my friend.” New trends Li Cohen Li Cohen is a social media producer and trending reporter for CBS News, focusing on social justice issues.

