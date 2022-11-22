Connect with us

Bowser’s Castle Nears Completion at Universal Hollywood’s Super Nintendo World

Super Nintendo World is coming to an end at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Looking at the lot from the Upper Lot, you can see that Bowser’s head has been installed on the facade that will serve as the entrance to the Mario Kart attraction, the only ride on the lot. The head looks ominous and massive in person.

Bowser’s Castle (Ethan Becker)

As you move to the viewpoint from the Starway, you can see more detail. More scenery and animatronic have been installed.

Another View of Earth (Ethan Becker)

The marquee is now in place above the main entrance tunnel, which will be a green warp pipe. You can see Peach’s Castle towering above the Mushroom Kingdom. This is where guests will be dropped into the land after passing through the warp pipe.

Super Nintendo World Admission (Ethan Becker)

I even got a short video of some of the animatronics on Mount Beanpole testing last Saturday.

The official opening of Super Nintendo World is scheduled for Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023but unconfirmed rumors suggest the country could begin its soft opening phase as early as January. Reservations are likely to be required to access the grounds, with the park’s Annual Plantinum Pass offering single entry after 3 p.m. without the need for a reservation.

