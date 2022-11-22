National crush Rashmika Mandanna is eagerly awaiting the release of her next big movie, Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Before that, his Hindi debut Goodbye is locked to premiere on Netflix.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, director Vikas Bahl will make his OTT debut on Netflix on December 2, 2022.

Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover, Ashish Vidyarthi and others played pivotal roles in this film, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. Amit Trivedi is the musical director of this film.

