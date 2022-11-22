‘Stranger Things’ actor wants to spread wealth around tbh, his vegan alternative to Nutella • TechCrunch

Actor Noah Schnapp, who plays Will in the hit Netflix original series ‘Stranger Things’, is passionate about tbh, a company he co-founded that aims to reinvent the cocoa-hazelnut Nutella spread.

Now Schnapp is turning to the investment platform Republic to give its fans, and the masses, the opportunity to invest in the company behind the Nutella alternative for as little as $50.

The actor helped start to know a year ago and now works alongside co-founders and co-CEOs Elena Guberman and founder of UMANA (and investor tbh) Ba Minuzzi with a serious goal: to offer consumers a less sugary and overall healthier alternative to one of his favorite childhood snacks, Nutella.

Tbh, the company boasts, contains 50% less sugar and 3 times more protein than six grams of the pea variety than its nostalgic counterpart. What’s also important, says Schnapp, is what it doesn’t contain: palm oil, an edible vegetable oil that some say is Harmful to the environment. Along the same lines, the company also partners with packaging companies that it claims are mitigating their carbon footprint to ensure they are environmentally conscious in the supply chain. Tbh is slang for “to be honest,” which the company touts with its cleaner offering.

One might wonder why Schnapp, with a reported salary of $250,000 per episode in the final season of ‘Stranger Things’, would turn to crowdfunding to help fund the business when he could have just as easily gotten started. or obtain venture capital funding. Throwing a crowdfunding campaign for tbh, Schnapp told TechCrunch, it aims to empower “a new generation of investors and encourage them to learn how to invest in the private sector.

For the unfamiliar, Republic is a New York-based fintech company that opens up access to investing in private market private equity, debt, or crypto offerings through its retail platform.

My fans are obviously very supportive and every time I do something with this campaign, we’ll share it like a log, Schnapp — who holds the title of Snacks Director — told TechCrunch. They will love it and support it and I think it’s a great educational opportunity for them and for me.

The minimum investment of $50, considered the lowest ever on the Republic platform, is designed to reduce the barrier to investment, noted Guberman, co-founder and co-CEO of tbhs.

Many Noahs fans are young; it’s our way of sharing the benefits and educating her audience about investing instead of just providing a product, she said. Were building a strong community.

Schnapp agreed, telling TechCrunch in an interview: The beauty of this low cap is that it kind of allows anyone to invest in tbh. It does not exclude anyone because of their socio-economic or other status. And I think it’s beautiful.

Depending on the amount of their investment, shareholders have access to a variety of benefits.

For example, those who invest $50 receive an invitation to tbh’s annual investor call. A limited number of those who shell out $550 receive an invitation to tbh’s annual investor call, 15% off tbh for life (including product and merchandise), information on new pre-launch products from tbh and a five minute call with Schnapp himself. Shelling out $7,500 unsurprisingly translates to more perks, including dinner with the tbh and Schnapp team in New York, LA, or Miami (travel not included).

Do the actor and his team hope to capitalize on his popularity and status as an influencer? Undoubtedly. The 18-year-old has 27.5 million followers on instagram and with much of the shows cast, became a sensation as ‘Stranger Things’ gained popularity despite being rather bloody with both young and old.

A fast internet scan reveals that the spread has quite favorable reviews, with some describing it as flavorful with a smooth texture. The biggest complaints were about its high price. You can purchase a 14 ounce jar of the product at Amazon for $11.39. In contrast, a 13 oz. jar of Nutella sells for $3.74. Still, tbh, which is available online and in more than 100 stores on the West Coast, generated $550,000 in revenue in its first 10 months. Tbh says it’s in talks with Whole Foods to put its spread on the retailer’s shelves.

The capital raise on Republic, which will be capped at $1.235 million, will be used to expand tbhs’ existing product footprint, launch a take-out single-serve package and expand its product line.

Interestingly, the concept of tbh was actually born a few years ago after Schnapp met Minuzza through his efforts to find celebrities who aligned with his mission of building businesses “with the mantra of doing good for the world and for consumers”. The couple came up with the idea for tbh since Schnapp loved Nutella and they wanted to create a healthier snack for people. Guberman was then recruited for her extensive CPG experience.

For Schnapp, tbh represents the start of what he hopes will be a successful career outside of acting. The actor began studying entrepreneurship at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business this fall and also recently joined Penn Undergraduate Capital Partnersa student-run venture organization.

I could definitely see myself starting a venture capital fund next year, Schnapp told TechCrunch. And I think it’s very exciting to do all of that. Like, I got my acting and I know what to expect there. But it’s just a whole other world that I can’t wait to explore.