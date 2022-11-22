Los Angeles fat cat P-22 kills Chihuahua in Hollywood Hills

A mountain lion who killed a Chihuahua on a leash after it quietly stalked a dog walker in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month is the notorious big cat P-22, the National Park Service confirmed Monday.

For more than a decade, the cougar has captivated Angelenos, recorded by doorbells and security cameras as it wanders in and around Griffith Park and on residential sidewalks. With the large radio tracking collar around his neck, P-22 is instantly recognizable as he roams the hills. But the feline celebrity recently reminded the world that he is still a wild animal.

P-22 killed the Chihuahua while walking on a leash with a dog walker Nov. 9, according to the National Park Service, which monitors mountain lions in the area.

Based on video footage and GPS tracking collar data, we know that P-22 was the animal responsible for the attack, the agency said in a statement Monday

The chances of a human being being attacked by the cougar are still very slim, experts say.

You’re more likely to be struck by lightning than attacked by a mountain lion, said Beth Pratt, regional executive director of the nonprofit National Wildlife Federation. But there is never zero risk.

Grainy video of the attack, first reported by KTLA-TV, showed the dog walker with two dogs followed by a mountain lion through the narrow streets of the Hollywood Hills. Staying low to the ground, the cougar stalked the group before attacking Piper, a Chihuahua mix, according to the station.

The attack occurred near Hollywood Reservoir, the National Park Service said in a statement. P-22, 12, is the oldest cat in the agencies’ study. For years, P-22 quietly lived out its existence in a nine square mile area of ​​Griffith Park and nearby residential neighborhoods.

The Park Service said this was the first time they were aware of a mountain lion attacking a leashed pet in the Los Angeles area, but other incidents have been reported in Colorado and around other parts of Southern California.

P-22, like most other cougars, is an opportunistic predator, Pratt said.

They are stealthy predators, she says. They are called ghost cats for a reason. This is how they get their prey. It is not like the sight of lions in Africa hunting their prey on the plains.

As a pet owner, Pratt is saddened for the dog and its owner. But the pets can look like natural prey for mountain lions, she said. In behavior familiar to pet cat owners, P-22 stalked the dog walker and the dogs before pouncing, Pratt said, but he showed no aggression toward the walker once he got the hang of it. dog.

It’s sad that P-22 killed a beloved pet, she said. But he doesn’t know. He was just a mountain lion.

Such attacks are rare, Pratt said. P-22 has adapted and charted its own course around human activity. The 123-pound big cat maintained a nocturnal existence around his usual stomping ground near the Hollywood sign in Griffith Park.

Researchers believe P-22 originated in the Santa Monica Mountains, born to another tagged lion, P-1, and an unnamed female.

In 2012, he found his way through the 405 and 101 freeways to reach Griffith Park.

P-22 managed to avoid being hit by vehicles during his residency at Griffith Park and, although he suffered a bout of mange caused by rat poisoning in 2014, the lion remains healthy today today.

It has made occasional forays into the Hollywood Hills, and in 2015 it baffled biologists when it took up residence in a crawlspace under a Los Feliz home. Then, as abruptly as it appeared, he left that neighborhood.

In March, he wandered near Silver Lake Reservoir, pushing out of his usual hunting grounds.

This latest incident was unique, but the conditions were right for a mountain lion, the National Park Service said.

The attack took place in complete darkness, about 90 minutes after sunset. Typically, P-22 hunts deer and coyotes in Griffith Park. Weeks before killing the Chihuahua, P-22 shot a large male in the park, officials said.

Cougars generally avoid large urban areas and are afraid of humans, but they will occasionally wander into front yards. According to wildlife studies, cougars hunt domestic dogs and other pets that are lost, off leash, or wandering alone. The cougars attacked pets in their yard and even ventured into a garage and a house in what the National Park Service called two unusual cases.

There is no evidence that hunting pets is linked to an increased risk of attack on a person, whether in cougars or other urban carnivores such as coyotes, the Park Service said. . Mountain lion attacks on humans are extremely rare, although they do occur.

The agency reminds pet owners to keep pets indoors, to be aware of their surroundings, and to watch pets at dusk or dawn when predators are most active. If a person encounters a mountain lion outdoors, they should keep their animal close, make themselves look as big as possible, make noise, and not run.