How Kevin Feige scolded the Spider-Man actor for messing up No Way Home





It turned out that a specific actor from the 2021s Spider-Man: No Coming Home got into a tough spot with Kevin Feige when he accidentally spoiled his appearance in the MCU. Three sequels between Marvel Studios and Sony Spider-Man: No Coming Home was a smash hit with critics and audiences alike. This was due, in part, to the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfields beyond the cinematic Spider-Men (whose returns may not be timely). Not only that, but a whole host of classic villains were included in the film, such as Jamie Foxxs Electro and Willem Dafoes Green Goblin. And of course, the villain list wasn’t complete without the return of fan-favorite Doc-Ock actor Alfred Molina, who found one particular scene in the film to be a tearjerker. Fans may recall the actor blurting out that he was involved with the film sometime before its release, including the reveal that he would be aged for the film. Now, Molina has pondered the repercussions of her loose lips. Kevin Feige was not happy with Alfred Molina wonder In an interview with Radio Times (via digital spy,) Spider-Man: No Coming Home Star Alfred Molina, who played Doc Ock in the film, revealed he ended up being reprimanded by the man responsible. Indeed, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige chastised Molina for naively revealing that he was to appear in No coming home in the months leading up to its theatrical opening. I had a little trouble in the last iteration because I let the cat out of the bag quite innocently. Just by chance, I was talking to a journalist who said to me: So, you know, how is the Spider-Man movie going? And I went, Oh, great thank you. Then literally the next day, Variety was like, Alfred Molina reveals Doc-Ock returns. The actor went on to add that Feige had a bit sudden in its general management: I had such troubles. I was getting phone calls from Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige was on the red carpet somewhere and someone asked him about a Marvel movie and apparently he got a little snipping and turned around and said, Ask to Alfred Molina. When pressed about his potential involvement in any future MCU content, Molina was sure to keep his lips sealed: So I stepped into some hot water. So this is the official line that I can neither confirm nor deny, How Alfred Molina Spoilers Affected No Way Home Given what is known about Kevin Feige, he seems like a fair and balanced guy, so it’s hard to imagine Marvels’ creative director being too upset about Molina’s mess. No coming home. However, all’s well that ends well. Spider-Man: No Coming Home was a massive hit, making tons of money at the box office and winning the hearts and minds of die-hard Spider-Man fans everywhere. Not to mention, Molinas’ role in the film was hugely appreciated and led to the emotional scene where he was face to face with Tobey Maguires Peter Parker again after so many years. marvel studios Spider-Man: No Coming Home isn’t currently available to stream on Disney+, but it can be purchased wherever the movies are sold.

