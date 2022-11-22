This British Newcomer Brings Grub Pub Classics and Live Fiddle Music to Hollywood





Right next door to Hollywoods Beauty & Essex is an occasional newcomer called the guy. The British pub-inspired restaurant and bar opened in the Vinyl District on Saturday November 19 with a lush patio and garden dining area, European pints on tap and classic British dishes. And in a more current register, the Chap can also be a place dedicated to watching the World Cup. The Chap is an unusual milestone for Ten Five Hospitality, the team that has produced smash openings in recent years with Mother Wolf, Kateen, Mes Amis and Bar Lis. The Chap is more of a place you are with cozy leather cabins, British racing green woodwork, artwork from estate sales and vintage markets, and a wall of hand-drawn caricatures of born icons in the UK such as Amy Winehouse, Princess Diana, David Bowie and the restaurant’s namesake, Charlie Chaplin. The food is simple, familiar pub fare with fish and chips, bangers and mash, Sunday roast prime rib with mashed potatoes, Yorkshire pudding and sticky toffee pudding for dessert. But the menu also ventures into more modern dishes with a double mashed Tillamook cheddar burger with onion fondue, herb remoulade and dill pickles on a brioche bun. The Petit Trois veterinarian and the Chap’s head bartender, Daniel F. Torres, are in charge of the drinks. Some creations are traditional like the Pimms cut, while the Bloody Mary Martini is served as is. There’s also a rotation of British brews on tap, including Five Points IPA, Fullers London Pride and Guinness, plus Belgian pilsner Stella Artois. The Chap also serves beer in the hard-to-find imperial pint glass as well as one and two liter glass boots to consume any beer. Walk from the bar into the first dining room to find the Chaplin Room, where Irish fiddler band Fiddler and the Chaps perform weekly. Just behind is the garden terrace with a second bar and dining area; these areas have a convertible roof, with lush live plants and communal tables. As well as weekly quiz nights, bingo and Britpop DJ sets, the Chap is packed with board games, darts and backgammon. Chap hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Reservations are available at Lost.

